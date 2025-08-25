8
Newcastle vs Liverpool FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

2025-08-25Last Updated: 2025-08-25
343 2 minutes read

However, Alexander Isak, the scorer of what turned out to be the winning goal at Wembley, is now arguably the main plot to the fixture given what has occurred in the summer transfer window.

This transfer saga has threatened to get out of hand with Newcastle issuing a response to Isak and the Sweden international’s future will be a hot topic before, during and after this highly anticipated fixture to round off the Premier League weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Monday, August 25, 2025.

The match will take place at St James’ Park.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Newcastle vs Liverpool team news

In a boost for hosts, Joe Willock is fit again after making a full recovery earlier than expected.

Jacob Ramsey is poised to make his Newcastle debut after joining from Aston Villa following the goalless draw at Villa Park. The midfielder may have to settle for a place on the bench though as Eddie Howe is likely to go with a physical midfield.

Conor Bradley is fit again and is an option along with Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo to operate at right-back.


Source link

