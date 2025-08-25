Newcastle vs Liverpool FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
However, Alexander Isak, the scorer of what turned out to be the winning goal at Wembley, is now arguably the main plot to the fixture given what has occurred in the summer transfer window.
This transfer saga has threatened to get out of hand with Newcastle issuing a response to Isak and the Sweden international’s future will be a hot topic before, during and after this highly anticipated fixture to round off the Premier League weekend.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Newcastle vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Monday, August 25, 2025.
The match will take place at St James’ Park.
Where to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR ahead of the 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Newcastle vs Liverpool team news
In a boost for hosts, Joe Willock is fit again after making a full recovery earlier than expected.
Jacob Ramsey is poised to make his Newcastle debut after joining from Aston Villa following the goalless draw at Villa Park. The midfielder may have to settle for a place on the bench though as Eddie Howe is likely to go with a physical midfield.
Conor Bradley is fit again and is an option along with Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo to operate at right-back.
The visitors do have Ryan Gravenberch available for selection following suspension as well as the birth of his child. The Dutchman is likely to be restored to the engine room alongside Alexis Mac Allister which means Dominik Szoboszlai or Florian Wirtz could drop out.
Absent: Alexander Isak
Getty Images
Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction
Monday night under the lights at St James’ Park coupled with the Isak factor means the Newcastle supporters are going to create quite an atmosphere, so the Liverpool players will have to keep their cool.
Based on last week’s performances, goals should be aplenty especially with the visitors looking rather shaky defensively. However, the Magpies were wasteful against Villa and don’t have their star striker to turn to.
If the game comes down to who can take their chances then Liverpool certainly have the edge with Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike – linked with a move to St James’ Park – looking very dangerous.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
A fixture that has served up many classics in the Premier League era, last season’s 3-3 draw on Tyneside ended a run of six straight wins for Liverpool over Newcastle.
In fact, you have to go all the way back to December 2015 for the last time Newcastle beat the Reds in a Premier League fixture.
Newcastle vs Liverpool match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link