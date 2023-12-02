Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Despite the continued Champions League chaos that has left their chances of last-16 qualification hanging by a thread after the midweek thriller in Istanbul, Man United are actually in excellent form domestically, with five wins from their last six games putting them sixth and only five points off Manchester City in second. Ten Hag is further boosted this evening by the return of Marcus Rashford, while he opts for Luke Shaw at centre-back and brings back Kobbie Mainoo with the Magpies unchanged.