23
14
38
10
29
33
49
26
46
16
13
4
31
40
43
35
18
21
39
50
48
9
5
45
7
47
37
22
25
44
32
1
30
20
2
8
34
15
24
11
3

Newcastle vs PSG: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

152 1 minute read


Eddie Howe’s side made a productive start to their European campaign with a 0-0 draw away at AC Milan but they must win their home games to stand any chance of progression from what is widely considered the dreaded ‘Group of Death’.


Source link

152 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

AFCON 2022: Zim qualifies for the third time in a row

Test cricket is alienating fans with its baffling refusal to be flexible around bad weather

Test cricket is alienating fans with its baffling refusal to be flexible around bad weather

Hatters loan winger Onyedinma to Rotherham United

Hatters loan winger Onyedinma to Rotherham United

Transfer news LIVE! Caicedo to Chelsea medical; Spurs eye Arsenal ace; Liverpool alternative named

Transfer news LIVE! Caicedo to Chelsea medical; Spurs eye Arsenal ace; Liverpool alternative named

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo