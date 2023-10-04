Newcastle vs PSG: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Eddie Howe’s side made a productive start to their European campaign with a 0-0 draw away at AC Milan but they must win their home games to stand any chance of progression from what is widely considered the dreaded ‘Group of Death’.

It will be a fantastic occasion on Tyneside as Kylian Mbappe and company roll into town. PSG, who haven’t quite clicked in Ligue 1 under Luis Enrique just yet, have moved away from the superstars of Lionel Messi and Neymar and that new policy will be in for a stern test.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs PSG is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs PSG

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports app.

Newcastle vs PSG team news

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Bur; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Livramento, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Miley

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Dembele; Kolo-Muani, Ramos, Mbappe

Subs: Navas, Tenas, Ruiz, Danilo, Vitinha, Mukiele, Soler, Barcola

Newcastle vs PSG prediction

It will be fascinating to see if PSG’s change in approach leads to success in Europe. Still, even despite all of their problems at this level, they have generally sailed through the group stage.

PSG to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never played each other.

Newcastle vs PSG latest odds

Newcastle to win: 8/5

Draw: 5/2

PSG to win: 13/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.