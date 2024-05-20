Newcastle vs Tottenham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news h2h
While players at most other clubs are now enjoying some time off, particularly with a busy summer of international football ahead, these two sides have swiftly jetted off to the other side of the world for a post-season friendly that has faced plenty of criticism.
Gareth Southgate has described it as “not good news”, with Kieran Trippier it was “not ideal” to be making the trip.
Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League, bringing their campaign to an end with victory over Sheffield United on Sunday, while Newcastle sealed seventh after easing past Brentford on the final day.
While Spurs are only playing one match in Ange Postecoglou’s home country, Newcastle will also face an A-League All-Star team later in the week.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Newcastle vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 10:45am BST kick-off on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.
The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Newcastle vs Tottenham team news
Newcastle have not included Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar in their travelling party due to injury, while Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Sean Longstaff are also not involved.
It is otherwise as expected from the Magpies, with Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier all involved, and Harrison Ashby and Garang Kuol travelling after returning from their loan spells.
Injuries to the likes of Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma mean they are not involved. Under-21s midfielder Rio Kyerematen and Under-18s midfielder Leo Black are included, but Mikey Moore is not included due to England Under-17 commitments.
Cristian Romero has not travelled with the Tottenham squad
AP
Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction
Motivation is not going to be particularly high in either camp, particularly for those expecting to be involved in Euro 2024 or the Copa America later this summer.
There should be plenty of goals in a match both sets of players could really do without.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Spurs have lost three of their last four matches against Newcastle, including a 4-0 defeat away from home last month.
