The BBC’s Wimbledon coverage will be so much poorer without Nick Kyrgios

There will be no Nick Kyrgios on British television screens this summer.

Not swearing at his coach on Centre Court, not complaining about umpires in press conference and not even, as he was 12 months ago, forming an unlikely trio with John McEnroe and Clare Balding – and tennis fans are far poorer for it.

Kyrgios, 30, was a surprise inclusion as part of the BBC commentary team for last summer’s championships, a decision that drew criticism from MPs and campaigners alike because of his 2023 guilty plea in an assault case brought by his ex-girlfriend.

The conviction was eventually dismissed by the court and he has no criminal record.

Some still felt it was an inappropriate booking, but the BBC stuck with the decision and Kyrgios acquitted himself well as an on-screen analyst.

Sources say there were few complaints about his behaviour on set, a relative rarity in the world of TV gossip, and the only challenge was ensuring that his attire met stringent BBC guidelines on branding.

Kyrgios was not, sources insist, “axed” from coverage but rather had planned to play the tournament for the first time since 2022, when he made the final, so could not commit to TV work as well.

As it is, he picked up an injury that has ruled him out of the whole grass-court season, and has played just five singles matches in the last two years.

But love him or hate him, Kyrgios’s absence leaves a hole in the BBC’s coverage. The presence of a player with lived experience of those he or she is analysing is invaluable. He has lost a grand slam final to Novak Djokovic, played Jannik Sinner on a hard court and practised with Carlos Alcaraz on grass, the three favourites for the title.

Former Wimbledon champion Ash Barty, when she worked on coverage of the women’s tournament last year, brought her match notes from her playing days into the commentary box. She too is absent this year after announcing she is pregnant with her second child.

That is hard for the admittedly experienced and erudite regulars like Tim Henman and McEnroe to replicate.

Agassi and Courier among the greats

Eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi, barely seen for the first 15 years of his retirement, has returned to our screens and drawn rave reviews for his technical breakdowns and concise analysis.

Jim Courier, too, is widely held up as the gold standard for former players in the commentary box despite having retired 25 years ago, but he is also understood to be a tireless researcher who is constantly trying to keep himself up to date – which does not apply to everyone.

The i Paper understands Sam Querrey, the 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist, will attempt to fill the “recent player” vacated by Kyrgios on the BBC’s coverage this summer, having been involved in TNT Sports’s US coverage of the French Open.

‘Our world can be unhealthy’

But the truth is that the more successful players have little interest in punditry. Andy Murray said he didn’t enjoy his forays into commentary and preferred coaching, while others find more lucrative ways to spend their time.

“It’s a real balancing act for broadcasters, particularly the BBC, because the players who have done better charge so much money,” one player-turned-pundit tells The i Paper.

As recently retired athletes, they don’t expect the physical challenges of punditry either: another former player reports talking too much and losing his voice 10 days into his first Wimbledon, forcing him to miss the biggest matches of the tournament.

“They really don’t expecting the length of day and long hours attributed to the job,” an experienced member of TV production staff explains.

“They usually get better food when they’re playing too – our world can be unhealthy.

“The other pitfalls are often that they don’t think of the audience enough or aren’t interested in the smaller matches.

“But overall most ex-players great to work with as they can provide great stories, analysis, insight and gossip, and are usually keen to succeed. There’s a thirst for feedback and easy ability to be told where they can do better.”