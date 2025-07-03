NicozDiamond at 60: A conversation with Noel Manika

This year, NicozDiamond Insurance marks a remarkable milestone—60 years of unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe’s insurance landscape.

To reflect on this legacy, we spoke with Mr. Noel Manika, a long-serving executive who has spent nearly half of the company’s lifespan within its ranks. In this conversation, he shares insights into the company’s journey, the milestones that shaped its path, and what lies ahead for the next generation of leaders.

Q: Mr. Manika, congratulations on NicozDiamond’s 60th anniversary. In your view, what has contributed most to reaching this impressive milestone?

A: Thank you. It’s truly been a long and fulfilling journey. Our longevity is grounded in a clear vision and strong core values. From the outset, our mission was to become a visible, trusted, and preferred risk management partner for our stakeholders. We started as a traditional insurer but anticipated the need for constant evolution to remain relevant in a changing world.

Our values of professionalism, accountability, integrity, and ethical conduct have consistently guided us. Sustainability has always been a cornerstone of our strategy. We’ve built on a solid foundation laid by those who came before us, and each generation has added value. That sense of legacy and responsibility has been key to our continued success.

Q: How has NicozDiamond managed to remain relevant in terms of its product offering over the years?

A: We’ve always listened closely to our clients. While we began with standard insurance products, we quickly recognised the importance of diversifying and customising solutions. Today, our product suite includes traditional offerings, value-added enhancements, and tailor-made solutions aligned to client needs.

Our client base spans multiple sectors of the economy, and our ability to adapt and walk the journey with them has made us stand out. We are a customer-centric business, and our portfolio reflects a deep understanding of the evolving market landscape.

Q: On a personal note, you’ve been with the company for nearly 30 years. What stands out as key highlights in your professional journey?

A: It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience. I joined as a trainee with very little background in insurance. Through hard work, humility, and mentorship, I progressed through various departments business development, claims, underwriting, and operations.

Each role shaped my understanding of the industry and helped develop my leadership. I am especially grateful to the mentors and colleagues who invested their time and knowledge in me. Continuous learning and collaboration have been the most fulfilling parts of my journey.

Q: What are some of the most significant milestones in NicozDiamond’s six-decade history?

A: Several defining moments come to mind. One of the biggest was the merger between Pearl Assurance and Nicoz, which formed NicozDiamond. Later, we were listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, which prompted a deeper focus on governance and transparency.

Joining the First Mutual Group was another key milestone—it gave us scale, synergy, and a broader market presence. These developments, along with consistent organic growth, have cemented our position as a top-tier insurer in Zimbabwe.

Q: Could you elaborate on how the product portfolio has evolved over the years?

A: Our foundation remains in core classes like motor, fire, engineering, marine, and accident insurance. However, we have gone further expanding into specialist areas like aviation, where we are now the market leader in Zimbabwe.

We also serve clients in mining and agriculture with bespoke, high-value solutions. This product diversity is critical in insurance, both for managing risk and demonstrating technical expertise. It’s a reflection of our growth and maturity as an institution.

Q: Looking ahead, what message do you have for the next generation leading NicozDiamond forward?

A: I have immense confidence in the current leadership team. They are inheriting a business with a strong brand and deep market trust. To succeed, they must continue to embrace innovation, digital transformation, and remain rooted in our values.

Sustainable, strategic growth should remain the focus. Technology is now at the centre of client interaction, and I’m pleased to see strong training and development initiatives already in place. I believe the future is bright for NicozDiamond.

Q: Are there any expansion milestones during your tenure that you’re especially proud of?

A: Yes, absolutely. One of my proudest moments was leading our geographic expansion. Today, NicozDiamond has a presence across all major commercial centres in Zimbabwe. More significantly, we ventured into regional markets, successfully establishing a footprint beyond our borders. That expansion effort is something I look back on with great pride.

Final Thoughts

Mr. Manika’s reflections capture the spirit of an organisation that has weathered decades of change through resilience, innovation, and a customer-first mindset. As NicozDiamond celebrates 60 years of service, it stands tall not just as a veteran in Zimbabwe’s insurance sector, but as a forward-looking brand poised for regional leadership and digital evolution.

