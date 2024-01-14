18
32
39
45
50
34
43
4
20
48
25
8
3
13
16
14
9
1
49
40
10
26
23
7
21
5
35
22
11
33
24
47
15
38
31
44
2
37
30
46
29

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

141 Less than a minute


Super Eagles kick off campaign on Sunday


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Wimbledon order of play: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz resumes with Carlos Alcaraz back on Centre Court

Wimbledon order of play: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz resumes with Carlos Alcaraz back on Centre Court

Ireland 24-28 New Zealand: All Blacks prevail in Rugby World Cup epic as Irish quarter-final curse continues

Ireland 24-28 New Zealand: All Blacks prevail in Rugby World Cup epic as Irish quarter-final curse continues

USA Ryder Cup 2023 team predictions

USA Ryder Cup 2023 team predictions

Man City injury update: Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake latest news and return dates

Man City injury update: Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake latest news and return dates

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo