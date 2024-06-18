No sacred cows in the fight against corruption: ZACC

STAFF WRITER

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson, Michael Reza, has said there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

It comes after ZACC indicated that it has gathered additional documentary evidence in connection with a case of alleged money laundering and abuse of office involving a contractual dispute between businesspersons Wicknell Chivayo, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, over the supply of election materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the swearing in of High Court judges at the Constitutional Court in Harare on Monday, REZA declared that ZACC would pursue the matter without fear or favour.

“I can tell you right now we have some documents which we want to show the three gentlemen and I hope I am not prejudicing investigations, but I want Zimbabwe to know that we have not been sitting on this investigation,” he said.

“We have collected certain facts and when that information comes on the form 242 and if everything goes according to plan, we will use this to go to court. You will see detailed information with facts, figures and numbers. You will see those things, mark my words.”

Reza said if the three men do not present themselves voluntarily to ZACC, they will visit them.

“We know they have their rights but we have our time limit. If they don’t come we will go after them,” he said.

Reza vowed to deal with the matter and assured Zimbabweans that no stone will be left unturned in their quest to deal decisively with corruption.

“Zimbabweans should know that ZACC is not toothless. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said there are no sacred cows.

“I want Zimbabweans to know that there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption and that is the stance we have taken as ZACC,” he said.

