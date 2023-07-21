Nominees Announced For Year Two Of DStv Content Creator Awards, In Association With Samsung Galaxy

It was all smiles and selfies as the nominees were announced for this year’s DStv Content Creator Awards at Hallmark House in downtown Johannesburg on Thursday 20 July 2023.

The excitement over the past few weeks has been bubbling over as hundreds of entries came flooding in before being handed over to the panel of respected judges to score. It was from these scores that the top entries in each category were determined. And here they are, the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees (in no particular order):

AUTOMOTIVE AWARD

Greg Dennis Reviews

Juliet Mc Guire

Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion

MrHowMuch

Reba S

BEST BRAND COLLABORATION AWARD

DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful

EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave

Grey for Savanna Dry Goods – Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater

People Have Influence for Beauty Is You

The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga

CAUSE/SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD

Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education

Minister of Menstruation for Crampin’ My Style

Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa

Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation

Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA

EMERGING CREATOR AWARD powered by 947

CharliXBoi

God’s Butler

Khanyisa Unfiltered

Kooks

Natalie Wera

FASHION AND STYLE AWARD

Chernaylin

K Naomi

Kefilwe Mabote

Moozlie

Sni

FOODIE AWARD

Clem Pedro

Dine With Tasha

Mush Kitchen

Sifo The Cooking Husband

The Lazy Makoti

SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD

AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’

AKA for AKA & KDDO – ‘Company’

Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku – ‘Fatela’

Inkabi Zezwe for Umbayimbayi

Musa Keys for Kancane

TRAVEL AND LIFESTYLE AWARD

Gophari

Kierran Allen

Simóne & Vernon

Tebogo Pin-Pin

Wander With Iana

VISUAL ART AWARD

Aart Verrips

Chernaylin

Damn Vandal

Karabo Poppy

Ricollin

KNOWLEDGE SHARING AWARD

Becoming Dr Andy

CharliXBoi

Financial Bunny

Mooshtaffa

Zethu Gqola

ALTER EGO AWARD

Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom

Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude

Titus Mokou for Mologadi

Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder

Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator

FUNNIEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD

Ikho Kweba

Katinka die kat

Kooks

Nathan Molefe

Zayaan

SOL CONTENT CREATOR AWARD

Donovan Goliath

Halle BBerry

Lemii LoCo

Mandisi

Tadéus

SPORTS FAN AWARD

Coach Kooks

Lee Davidse

Lemii LoCo

Sam Tech Girl” Wright”

The Manchester Derby

THUMB-STOPPING AWARD

Chernaylin

Donovan Goliath

Khanyisa Unfiltered

Mashstartup Nathan Molefe

Omar Morto

DANCE AWARD

250Machine

Adriaan Hughes

Justin De Nobrega

Kelly KiKx

Mr NT

PODCAST OF THE YEAR AWARD presented by Spotify

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Cnr Juta & De Beer

Non Travelling Reserves

Podcast and Chill With Mac G

The Carol Ofori Podcast

The Hustle With Justin Harrison

The Journey Kwantu

Your Mom with Schalk

DStv CONTENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health education

Lemii LoCo

Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA

Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA

Tadéus Tums the Narrator

“Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards,” says Tshepiso Sathekge, Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA.

“As the home of entertainment and Africa’s leading storyteller, we partner with other platforms that recognise and profile our new set of narrators and talented creators from across the country. We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year,” adds Tshepiso.

Vote now and win!

From all the categories, seven go out to the public vote. It’s now up to you, the content-loving public, to decide who the winners will be in these categories:

DStv Content of the Year Award SOL Best Content Creator Award Cause Award Emerging Content Creator Award, powered by 947 Funniest Content Award Podcast of the Year, presented by Spotify Podcast Alter Ego Award Song of the Year Award

Vote for your favourite nominees at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za by clicking on the nominee, watching their content and submitting your vote. Each person can vote 20 times per public voting category for their favourite nominee in each category.

Everyone who votes go into the draw to win a VIP experience to the awards in Johannesburg on 9 September. Voting closes at midnight on 23 August.

Welcome Samsung South Africa

The awards also are excited to welcome Samsung South Africa as its latest associate partner. Samsung will now be the official device partner of the awards, with all mobile content being shot, edited and posted across #DStvCCA platforms using these industry-leading devices.

Kgomotso Mosiane, Head of Marketing, Mobile Experience at Samsung South Africa says: “Samsung is excited to partner with the DSTV Content Creator Awards as the official device partner. As a brand we’ve watched the creator economy mature over the past half-decade with creators in more niches than we’ve ever seen. We are inviting influencers to defy the norm and to enjoy new and unique experiences on the flip side.”

Adds Mosiane: “Our goal as a brand is to inspire the world and shape the future with transformative ideas and innovation. Whether it’s framing, lighting or editing, Samsung devices meet the demands of content creators today – from customised experiences to multitasking and quality viewing. We are redefining what a smartphone can do and stepping beyond conventional boundaries to open a new world of experiences.”

Head to the DStv Content Creator Awards social pages over the coming weeks to view highlights from all nominee content. The DStv Content Creator Awards will be held on 9 September 2023 in Johannesburg, where all the winners will be announced. Tickets will be limited, so get yours here.

The DStv Content Creator Awards is the brainchild of award-winning marketing and events agency One-eyed Jack, in proud collaboration with DStv, Samsung, 947, TikTok, Spotify, SOL, Steyn Entertainment, LIFT and One-eyed Jack.

