Nominees Announced For Year Two Of DStv Content Creator Awards, In Association With Samsung Galaxy

It was all smiles and selfies as the nominees were announced for this year’s DStv Content Creator Awards at Hallmark House in downtown Johannesburg on Thursday 20 July 2023.
The excitement over the past few weeks has been bubbling over as hundreds of entries came flooding in before being handed over to the panel of respected judges to score. It was from these scores that the top entries in each category were determined. And here they are, the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees (in no particular order):
AUTOMOTIVE AWARD
- Greg Dennis Reviews
- Juliet Mc Guire
- Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion
- MrHowMuch
- Reba S
BEST BRAND COLLABORATION AWARD
- DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful
- EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave
- Grey for Savanna Dry Goods – Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater
- People Have Influence for Beauty Is You
- The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga
CAUSE/SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD
- Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education
- Minister of Menstruation for Crampin’ My Style
- Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa
- Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation
- Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA
EMERGING CREATOR AWARD powered by 947
- CharliXBoi
- God’s Butler
- Khanyisa Unfiltered
- Kooks
- Natalie Wera
FASHION AND STYLE AWARD
- Chernaylin
- K Naomi
- Kefilwe Mabote
- Moozlie
- Sni
FOODIE AWARD
- Clem Pedro
- Dine With Tasha
- Mush Kitchen
- Sifo The Cooking Husband
- The Lazy Makoti
SONG OF THE YEAR AWARD
- AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’
- AKA for AKA & KDDO – ‘Company’
- Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku – ‘Fatela’
- Inkabi Zezwe for Umbayimbayi
- Musa Keys for Kancane
TRAVEL AND LIFESTYLE AWARD
- Gophari
- Kierran Allen
- Simóne & Vernon
- Tebogo Pin-Pin
- Wander With Iana
VISUAL ART AWARD
- Aart Verrips
- Chernaylin
- Damn Vandal
- Karabo Poppy
- Ricollin
KNOWLEDGE SHARING AWARD
- Becoming Dr Andy
- CharliXBoi
- Financial Bunny
- Mooshtaffa
- Zethu Gqola
ALTER EGO AWARD
- Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom
- Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude
- Titus Mokou for Mologadi
- Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder
- Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator
FUNNIEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
- Ikho Kweba
- Katinka die kat
- Kooks
- Nathan Molefe
- Zayaan
SOL CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
- Donovan Goliath
- Halle BBerry
- Lemii LoCo
- Mandisi
- Tadéus
SPORTS FAN AWARD
- Coach Kooks
- Lee Davidse
- Lemii LoCo
- Sam Tech Girl” Wright”
- The Manchester Derby
THUMB-STOPPING AWARD
- Chernaylin
- Donovan Goliath
- Khanyisa Unfiltered
- Mashstartup Nathan Molefe
- Omar Morto
DANCE AWARD
- 250Machine
- Adriaan Hughes
- Justin De Nobrega
- Kelly KiKx
- Mr NT
PODCAST OF THE YEAR AWARD presented by Spotify
- African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
- Cnr Juta & De Beer
- Non Travelling Reserves
- Podcast and Chill With Mac G
- The Carol Ofori Podcast
- The Hustle With Justin Harrison
- The Journey Kwantu
- Your Mom with Schalk
DStv CONTENT OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health education
- Lemii LoCo
- Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA
- Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA
- Tadéus Tums the Narrator
“Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards,” says Tshepiso Sathekge, Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA.
“As the home of entertainment and Africa’s leading storyteller, we partner with other platforms that recognise and profile our new set of narrators and talented creators from across the country. We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year,” adds Tshepiso.
Vote now and win!
From all the categories, seven go out to the public vote. It’s now up to you, the content-loving public, to decide who the winners will be in these categories:
- DStv Content of the Year Award
- SOL Best Content Creator Award
- Cause Award
- Emerging Content Creator Award, powered by 947
- Funniest Content Award
- Podcast of the Year, presented by Spotify Podcast
- Alter Ego Award
- Song of the Year Award
Vote for your favourite nominees at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za by clicking on the nominee, watching their content and submitting your vote. Each person can vote 20 times per public voting category for their favourite nominee in each category.
Everyone who votes go into the draw to win a VIP experience to the awards in Johannesburg on 9 September. Voting closes at midnight on 23 August.
Welcome Samsung South Africa
The awards also are excited to welcome Samsung South Africa as its latest associate partner. Samsung will now be the official device partner of the awards, with all mobile content being shot, edited and posted across #DStvCCA platforms using these industry-leading devices.
Kgomotso Mosiane, Head of Marketing, Mobile Experience at Samsung South Africa says: “Samsung is excited to partner with the DSTV Content Creator Awards as the official device partner. As a brand we’ve watched the creator economy mature over the past half-decade with creators in more niches than we’ve ever seen. We are inviting influencers to defy the norm and to enjoy new and unique experiences on the flip side.”
Adds Mosiane: “Our goal as a brand is to inspire the world and shape the future with transformative ideas and innovation. Whether it’s framing, lighting or editing, Samsung devices meet the demands of content creators today – from customised experiences to multitasking and quality viewing. We are redefining what a smartphone can do and stepping beyond conventional boundaries to open a new world of experiences.”
Head to the DStv Content Creator Awards social pages over the coming weeks to view highlights from all nominee content. The DStv Content Creator Awards will be held on 9 September 2023 in Johannesburg, where all the winners will be announced. Tickets will be limited, so get yours here.
The DStv Content Creator Awards is the brainchild of award-winning marketing and events agency One-eyed Jack, in proud collaboration with DStv, Samsung, 947, TikTok, Spotify, SOL, Steyn Entertainment, LIFT and One-eyed Jack.
The awards are impartial and reputable.
