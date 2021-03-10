Nomzamo Mbatha partners with Puma

Nomzamo Mbatha makes history as the first African woman to partner with global brand, Puma, in releasing her clothing line.

From being a Puma ambassador to partnering with the brand, which births a new collection named “The Shandu”.

Announcing on social media, Nom said:

“Who knew a girl from KwaMashu would be THE FIRST African woman to partner with a GLOBAL brand such as @puma & @pumasouthafrica to RELEASE a first of its kind! Introducing, THE ‘SHANDU’ COLLECTION,” she captioned post.