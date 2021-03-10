Nomzamo Mbatha partners with Puma

Nomzamo Mbatha makes history as the first African woman to partner with global brand, Puma, in releasing her clothing line.

From being a Puma ambassador to partnering with the brand, which births a new collection named “The Shandu”.

Announcing on social media, Nom said:

“Who knew a girl from KwaMashu would be THE FIRST African woman to partner with a GLOBAL brand such as @puma & @pumasouthafrica to RELEASE a first of its kind! Introducing, THE ‘SHANDU’ COLLECTION,” she captioned post.



Source

Related Articles

ZimDancehall

Hwindi President – Mangoma Musama Vhiringidza

YoungstaCPT On Why He Doesn’t Use Gangsterism To Appeal To People

2021 Golden Globes Winners: Full List

The Queen actor Peter Mashigo (Jackal) forgets to invite his own family to his wedding

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  AB Comms Technical
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo