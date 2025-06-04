Nordic Darts Masters 2025 schedule, TV channel and prize money
Darts fans will be setting their sights on Denmark this weekend for the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen
Welsh darts player Gerwyn Price is heading to Denmark this week to defend his title in the Nordic Darts Masters 2025.
He will go head-to-head with Norwegian player Cor Dekker in the first round, as the World Series of Darts resumes.
Eight of the UK’s top players will be taking part in the two-day tournament, which is sponsored by online casino firm Mr Vegas.
They will be competing against counterparts from the Nordic countries and Baltic states for the lion’s share of a £100,000 prize fund.
When is the Nordic Darts Masters and who’s competing?
The Nordic Darts Masters will be held at Forum Copenhagen in Denmark’s capital city from Friday 6 June to Saturday 7 June.
There are eight Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) superstars versus eight Nordic and Baltic players.
Sixteen players take part in the tournament, which has been running since 2021.
The PDC players from the UK are:
- Gerwyn Price (defending champion)
- Luke Littler
- Luke Humphries
- Stephen Bunting
- Nathan Aspinall
- Jonny Clayton
- Chris Dobey
- Rob Cross
The Nordic and Baltic players are:
- Oskar Lukasiak
- Darius Labanauskas
- Viktor Tingstrom
- Benjamin Reus
- Andreas Harrysson
- Jeffrey de Graaf
- Cor Dekker
- Madars Razma
Nordic Darts Masters 2025 schedule
Friday 6 June at 7pm (local time)
First Round
- Chris Dobey v Jeffrey de Graaf
- Gerwyn Price v Cor Dekker
- Rob Cross v Andreas Harrysson
- Luke Humphries v Madars Razma
- Nathan Aspinall v Benjamin Reus
- Luke Littler v Viktor Tingstrom
- Stephen Bunting v Oskar Lukasiak
- Jonny Clayton v Darius Labanauskas
- Best of 11 legs
Saturday 7 June – 7pm (local time)
Quarter-finals
Best of 11 legs
Semi-Finals
Best of 13 legs
Final
Best of 15 legs
How can I watch the Nordic Darts Masters live?
The 2025 Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK.
Live coverage will run from 6pm until 10pm on Friday 6 June and Saturday 7 June, and can be streamed on ITVX.
It will also be available on PDCTV, but viewers will need a subscription, which starts from £2.99 for a day pass and £4.99 per month.
What is the prize money for the Nordic Darts Masters?
The total prize pot for the Nordic Darts Masters 2025 is £100,000, with the winner receiving £30,000 for first place.
The runner-up will earn £16,000 and both semi-finalists will get £10,000.
Quarter-finalists will receive £5,000 each and the eight players who make it through the first round will get £1,750.