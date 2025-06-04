Nordic Darts Masters 2025 schedule, TV channel and prize money

Darts fans will be setting their sights on Denmark this weekend for the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen

Welsh darts player Gerwyn Price is heading to Denmark this week to defend his title in the Nordic Darts Masters 2025.

He will go head-to-head with Norwegian player Cor Dekker in the first round, as the World Series of Darts resumes.

Eight of the UK’s top players will be taking part in the two-day tournament, which is sponsored by online casino firm Mr Vegas.

They will be competing against counterparts from the Nordic countries and Baltic states for the lion’s share of a £100,000 prize fund.

When is the Nordic Darts Masters and who’s competing?

The Nordic Darts Masters will be held at Forum Copenhagen in Denmark’s capital city from Friday 6 June to Saturday 7 June.

There are eight Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) superstars versus eight Nordic and Baltic players.

Sixteen players take part in the tournament, which has been running since 2021.

The PDC players from the UK are:

Gerwyn Price (defending champion)

Luke Littler

Luke Humphries

Stephen Bunting

Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton

Chris Dobey

Rob Cross

The Nordic and Baltic players are:

Oskar Lukasiak

Darius Labanauskas

Viktor Tingstrom

Benjamin Reus

Andreas Harrysson

Jeffrey de Graaf

Cor Dekker

Madars Razma

Darts champions Luke Humphries and Luke Littler (l-r) will also be competing in the tournament (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty)

Nordic Darts Masters 2025 schedule

Friday 6 June at 7pm (local time)

First Round

Chris Dobey v Jeffrey de Graaf

Gerwyn Price v Cor Dekker

Rob Cross v Andreas Harrysson

Luke Humphries v Madars Razma

Nathan Aspinall v Benjamin Reus

Luke Littler v Viktor Tingstrom

Stephen Bunting v Oskar Lukasiak

Jonny Clayton v Darius Labanauskas

Best of 11 legs

Saturday 7 June – 7pm (local time)

Quarter-finals

Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals

Best of 13 legs

Final

Best of 15 legs

How can I watch the Nordic Darts Masters live?

The 2025 Mr Vegas Nordic Darts Masters will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK.

Live coverage will run from 6pm until 10pm on Friday 6 June and Saturday 7 June, and can be streamed on ITVX.

It will also be available on PDCTV, but viewers will need a subscription, which starts from £2.99 for a day pass and £4.99 per month.

What is the prize money for the Nordic Darts Masters?

The total prize pot for the Nordic Darts Masters 2025 is £100,000, with the winner receiving £30,000 for first place.

The runner-up will earn £16,000 and both semi-finalists will get £10,000.

Quarter-finalists will receive £5,000 each and the eight players who make it through the first round will get £1,750.