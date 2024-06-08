Northampton Saints’ departing heroes seal Premiership final win over 14-man Bath

Northampton Saints 25-21 Bath

TWICKENHAM STADIUM — Bath’s head coach Johann van Graan has a mantra of “trust the process”. It was Northampton and their longer-running programme of rebuilding with English coaches led by Phil Dowson that edged a spectacularly marginal verdict in the Premiership final.

Saints won their second league title in their history – the other in 2014 – sealing the deal thanks to a muscular intervention from two departing heroes as Bath made a brave crack at a first crown since 1996.

Bath, who had been one man down since loosehead prop Beno Obano’s red card in the 22nd minute, were mauling in the Northampton 22, but Courtney Lawes – still a remarkable force at the age of 35 – scurried to the back to keep applying his heft.

Lewis Ludlam expertly swam through the middle and between them and the other forwards in green, black and gold, they stunted the attack that eventually petered out in a scramble out wide.

The emotions of Lawes and Ludlam can only be imagined as they now head off to clubs in France next season.

Bath will be utterly shattered at the brutal way the final played out, but also heartened at how they stayed in the contest.

Van Graan and his men can come again.

Alex Mitchell’s try on 72 minutes for Northampton, finishing off a half-break by Fraser Dingwall and a full one by George Hendy, was the decisive score but many in the 81,699 crowd must have expected Saints to have been assured of the win long before then.

Obano’s red was correct under the current laws, but yet another of those incidents where apportioning blame to the individual feels so harsh. And of course, in a final all these feelings are magnified in importance.

The Northampton No 8 Juarno Augustus had his head snapped back as he ran into a front-on tackle by Obano. A whiplash effect can happen, even in legitimate collisions, so this needed a few looks by the match officials.

There was a gut reaction of disappointment, if you viewed it with a primary interest of keeping the teams at 15 v 15, and not ruining the afternoon for, generally, the sell-out crowd or, more specifically, Alfie Barbeary, who had to be substituted by Juan Schoeman to restore Bat’s front row-resources.

Barbeary, one of the Bath’s best carriers, and an England hopeful at No 8 who has come through so much injury hell, simply cannot catch a break. His red card in the Champions Cup in January in a similar incident had cost him a Six Nations place.

A counter argument might say the ultimate sanction of a full red card for contact with the head was designed for intentional swinging arms or complete loss of control. Obano, by contrast, dipped at the waist and the knees as Augustus approached him.

If the ball-carrier had been a taller man such as Lawes, Obano might have been fine. Instead Augustus, as he is entitled to do, dipped slightly in a brace to receive the tackle. Obano caught him with a mixture of body on body, and shoulder on chin.

After referee Christophe Ridley and his TMO Tom Foley verbally scrolled through the head-contact checkpoints, that was it – the first red card in a Premiership final since the infamous one for Northampton’s captain Dylan Hartley here in 2013.

That one cost Hartley a Lions tour – this one was, you felt immediately, bound to cost Bath the league.

In the 27-year life of the Premiership, as it was rebranded in 1997, only four matches have been won by a team taking a red card.

There must have been a wave of relief for the Saints, who have lost on their last five visits to Twickenham, as they had been through a dodgy opening 15 minutes similar to their semi-final win over Saracens eight days ago.

New Zealander Chris Boyd was director of rugby for a while, bringing through Dowson, Sam Vesty, Matt Ferguson and company as coaches, with English talent too in the players from the academy. This was their biggest test and they came through – just.

“We did enough to win and that’s what matters,” said Lawes.

Fin Smith’s drop goal after nine phases had equalised Finn Russell’s penalty for Bath, for 3-3, but Bath had been doing well at the breakdown and would have had a breakaway try if the bounce was kinder for Matt Gallagher chasing a hack by Will Muir.

With Bath down to 14, the picture under intermittently blue and grey skies was altered.

Tommy Freeman scored a try made by great Saints handling on 23 minutes then, after another close-run thing for Gallagher off a diagonal punt by Ben Spencer, there was a 15th try of the Premiership season by the league’s top scorer, Ollie Sleightholme – a clever kick to himself by the Northampton wing.

That was 15-3, with Lawes and George Furbank growing in influence. Lawes had earlier been halted hard in one run, and Alex Mitchell thumped back by Sam Underhill in another.

Whether Van Graan’s “process” included something mollifying to be said to ease the pain of Obano and Barbeary is moot.

On the field, The Rec men kept in it with a driving try from prop Thomas du Toit and a conversion and early second-half penalty from Russell: 15-13.

Only two teams have won a Premiership final when behind at half-time: Wasps in 2004 and Saracens, with Spencer a starter, in 2019.

Spencer’s gift for accurate kicks that skewer the opposition like meat on a barbecue was seen again as Bath levelled the scores in the 51 st minute, following a penalty by Smith.

The Bath scrum-half and captain was playing with an advantage after a strong carry from Underhill and lofted a purler to the left corner where George Hendy, just on for the injured Burger Odendaal, got into a muddle in the air and Muir dotted down, with Foley ruling out any knock-on by the Bath wing.

It was 18-18 – and then a penalty to Bath for Augustus not rolling away: Russell nailed it: 21-18 in front with 14 minutes to go.

Mitchell’s rangy score and the battle seen through to the end made it Saints’ day.