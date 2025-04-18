Northampton Saints and the problem with the Premiership salary cap

FRANKLIN’S GARDENS — In two weeks’ time, Northampton Saints will test the theory that an English club cannot compete at the top end of Europe, when they play Ireland’s finest, Leinster, away in the Champions Cup semi-finals.

The other tie on the weekend of 3 May features two big-spending French clubs, Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles, and the prevailing wisdom and worry is that the English Premiership, with its salary cap and loss-making clubs, is doomed to be at a disadvantage.

Add in the uncomfortable fact that Northampton, the reigning Premiership champions, have seen six top players depart to French clubs in the last two seasons, and it is difficult to see the situation changing.

And then you hear Julia Chapman, the chief executive of Northampton, argue for the salary cap to come down by £1m, and wonder why, when surely it only increase the chances of Saints’ star names, including England fly-half Fin Smith, following club legend Courtney Lawes and the rest out of the door?

Julia Chapman was previously the club’s finance director (Photo: Northampton Saints)

Speaking to The i Paper this week, Chapman explains why Smith won’t be going anywhere just yet, and accentuating the positive side, while addressing the tricky financial picture.

“You’ll always have players leaving and players coming through, and it’s a balance,” Chapman tells The i Paper.

“I don’t think we’re sitting here thinking ‘oh my God, how are we going to keep Fin Smith?’ It’s just another year we go through the recruitment-retention cycle, and we decide what’s right for the squad as a whole.

“That’s why we’ve put a lot of focus and time into growing our own players up through the academy, because it means that you get the benefit of having talented players when they’re still young and at an earlier stage of their career.”

Lawes left Northampton for Brive last summer, while fellow forwards Lewis Ludlam, Sam Matavesi and Alex Moon joined Toulon, Lyon and Bayonne respectively, after two other internationals Dave Ribbans and Dan Biggar boarded the Toulon gravy train the year before.

Still, in the current squad, Northampton have eight current England men’s internationals in Smith, Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Sleightholme, Henry Pollock and Alex Coles, with a load of A-team and age-group players bubbling under.

They have re-contracted six of the above-named eight in the last 18 months, and one of the exceptions, Smith, is contracted to the end of next season.

But they have to adhere to the Premiership salary cap, currently a basic £6.4m per club with an array of possible add-ons, and it is fair that the more experienced players get, the more money they want.

Chapman’s best weapon against French advances is England’s policy of not picking players from overseas.

Smith has just become his country’s first-choice fly-half, he has 11 caps and would surely not chuck all that in a year from now.

He is also getting good coaching at Saints and effectively playing in an England backline.

If Smith was to join a rival England club, he would not qualify as a marquee player whose wages sit outside the Premiership salary cap.

Wouldn’t Chapman like Northampton to replicate Toulouse, essentially able to field two sets of players of top quality?

“Absolutely, yeah, but we need to go on a journey to that point,” she replies.

“And that’s where I’m coming from – we need a little bit of a correction in terms of our starting point, and then we can grow sustainably.

“If you look at their [French clubs’] spend, it’s not unlike the Premiership – you’ve got a small number of clubs spending at the very highest levels. So for me, it’s toning down those spikes so the whole thing is more competitive, rather than cutting everyone off at the knees.”

Northampton Saints are the reigning Premiership champions (Photo: Getty)

That’s why Chapman supports a proposal, for the sake of the league as a whole, to peg the salary cap to central revenues, which would reduce it by about £1m.

She points out Northampton made a profit every year from 2000 to 2016, until a surge in the cap “broke the model”.

It is difficult to fully appraise her argument, because players’ wages are not published, although an informed source suggests an “outlandish” offer from an English club to Smith would be around £650,000 a year.

The payments made by the RFU to the clubs for England-qualified players (EQP) are also not made public, while the RFU’s fees to the 17 senior England players including Freeman, Furbank, Mitchell and Smith on “enhanced EPS” deals are reportedly £160,000 per annum.

Chapman says the Professional Game Partnership (PGP), guaranteeing £33m per year from the RFU to the 10 Premiership clubs for the next four years, does incentivise Northampton to develop England players, at least to begin with.

“It depends on the player’s pay and on how often they’re selected, but you can get a very high proportion of a player’s salary covered by the England income,” Chapman says.

“If you were to rank our players from high to low based on salary less income from the RFU, the non-England players would rank more highly.”

There is so much good going on at Northampton’s cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, where they are staging six Women’s World Cup matches later this year, and club matchdays are a buzz with regular 15,000 sell-outs and, on Wednesday, The i Paper was on hand to see 2,000 fans attending an open training session.

The 2023-24 accounts showed a 12 per cent growth in revenue, but with a loss of £1.7m, partly due to the cash investment from CVC having run out.

Saints also owe the government an £8m Covid-survival loan, and there are other loans.

“It’s important to say we’re absolutely committed to repaying those loans,” Chapman says. “Our view is you need to get back to break-even – and it’s how we do that and ensure we can repay the debts.”

How indeed? Newcastle at the bottom are choosing to spend nowhere near the cap. The Premiership TV contract value fell when three Premiership clubs went under.

“If the revenue growth comes, then it’s perfectly possible to have 10 thriving teams,” says Chapman, a chartered accountant who used to work for PwC, Habitat and Homebase.

“If you were going to hang your hat on one thing, it would have to be audience growth. The rugby audience has challenges in the demographics, the age profile – so we do a lot to target children and families and young adults. Our adult-ticket price goes all the way up to the age of 30, because people in that life stage have got young kids, and it’s hard to commit.

“A real positive with the RFU is a joint marketing agreement – to tell that story of those people who are watching Fin Smith play for England, that they can then come here and watch Fin Smith play for Northampton Saints.”

Saints are enduring a disappointing league title defence, with director of rugby Phil Dowson complaining of defeats in three Premiership matches played without their England players, due to clashes with international calls, so that is another work in progress.

Deep in the background are rumours of an organisation proposing franchise sides outside the current set-up, and signing unnamed players to non-disclosure agreements.

Chapman says she has no idea if Saints players are involved, although it has not cropped up as an issue in any current contract negotiations.

“I think until they can talk about it a bit more openly, it’s difficult to know how concerned or otherwise we need to be,” she adds.

“The biggest question for me is, where is the investment coming from? It would need to be absolutely huge, and if that sort of money is out there and they want to invest in rugby, hey, look, there’s a fantastic existing set-up here.”