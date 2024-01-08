Northampton’s ‘hot ball’, Saracens’ next captain and 3 more rugby talking points

Steve Borthwick was among a crowd of 14,000 who watched Exeter Chiefs lose their 23-match unbeaten home run in spectacular fashion on Saturday – beaten 42-36 by Premiership leaders Northampton Saints – just two days after name-checking Manny Feyi-Waboso, Greg Fisilau, Ethan Roots and Henry Slade.

This raised a rueful chuckle from Rob Baxter, Exeter’s director of rugby: “It’s always the same isn’t it – every time someone starts talking nicely about you, something happens like this! But it is great and I don’t think there’s too many lads who have dented what people would think of them today.”

Certainly, the zip and handling of Feyi-Waboso, Rusi Tuima, Roots and Tom Cairns in Tuima’s try was a joy to watch. But Northampton, who had trailed 26-0 after 22 minutes, were lifted by the pep of Alex Mitchell, Tom Pearson, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman from the bench.

And Saints may yet have a greater representation than Exeter when Borthwick announces a Six Nations squad on 17 January. Front-runners Mitchell, Pearson, Freeman and Fin Smith could be joined by one or more of full-back George Furbank, centre Dingwall, prop Tarek Haffar, flanker Alex Coles and hooker Curtis Langdon.

Saints thriving under fire

Fin Smith’s performances have led to calls for him to receive an England call-up (Photo: PA)

Northampton are becoming the scourge of good home records. Glasgow had lost once at home in two years when the Saints won there in the Champions Cup in December, and when Phil Dowson’s team prevailed at Saracens, only Bath had knocked the champions over since January 2022. Now Exeter’s run of 22 wins and a draw since October 2022 has gone.

Dowson is setting store by the reaction under fire of his leaders, including Furbank, Smith, Coles and Sam Matavesi.

“What [the players] are saying to each other is sometimes irrelevant, it’s how they are saying it,” Dowson said. “Are they frazzled, are they frantic? Are they calm, are they collected? Are they talking about emotion or are they talking detail?

“Generally, they’ve been very, very calm. It wasn’t ideal to be 26-0 down, [but] we’re still not getting too frazzled. Even if we’d lost I’d have been so proud of the way the second half was put together.”

‘Hot ball’ turns up heat on Chiefs

Even more intriguing is what Borthwick makes of the style with which Northampton and others have surged up the league.

Feyi-Waboso, whose medical studies at Exeter University may prompt him to pick England over Wales, was outflanked at times in an Exeter defence that went narrow to try and stem the Saints’ pace with what Baxter likes to call “hot ball”.

Baxter said: “Northampton will try and play out of trouble, if they start to get hot ball. Northampton started to pressurise our whole system: bodies were getting the other side of our tackle area, and the nine can come on to the ball and move it at pace. The tackle area is moving and moving – that’s what created a lot of momentum against us.”

Question of nationality for Smith

The resurrection of England’s A side to face a youthful and therefore not particularly threatening Portugal at Leicester next month has also revived the second team as a means to “capture” players for international qualification.

Fin Smith, who wants to play for England but is dual-qualified for Scotland, was cautious on the subject a few weeks ago and he might not be alone, as being captured in this way rules out a subsequent switch of nations unless you serve a three-year stand-down.

Itoje obvious choice to lead Sarries

Owen Farrell is in talks to sign with Racing 92 (Photo: PA)

The name Farrell is on many lips with Owen, the regular England captain of five years, linked to Racing 92 in France next season, and his dad Andy expected to be named head coach of the 2025 British & Lions on Thursday.

The younger Farrell was part of Saracens’ 19-10 loss at Leicester, after which director of rugby Mark McCall would not confirm or deny the French switch, while saying it would be understandable if his club’s long-serving fly-half fancied pastures new at the age of 32.

Saracens have a ready-made replacement captain in Maro Itoje, 29, who is staying for the foreseeable future. He led England’s Under-20s to the world championship in 2014, and Saracens’ second team to the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2015, but at senior level he has played second fiddle to date to Brad Barritt and Farrell at his club, and Dylan Hartley, Farrell, George Ford, Courtney Lawes and Ellis Genge with England.