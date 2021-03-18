Nota Baloyi Reacts To A Critic Who Made A Diss Track About Him. Nota Baloyi has made headlines for his controversial opinions on his social media pages The Sony Music Executive has butted heads with a number of industry professionals and fans of SA hip-hop.

A critic of Nota and upcoming rapper named Toxic, made a diss track about him. In the diss track, Toxic mentions a number of things about the music executive including Nota being let go by Kwesta’s management team on the low and asking Nota why he is gate keeping the industry. He also questioned Nota’s self given title of “The Authority”.

Nota took to his Instagram to react to the rapper’s diss track mentioning it was fire and that he has certainly grabbed his attention and even asked DJ Slique for his opinion. He even compared the diss track to Cassper Nyovest’s Dust To Dust and named his diss track better than Casspers!

He wrote, “That diss track is fire… send me more music from the dude. He has my attention. I should probably get him a deal. DJ Slique What do you think Mr A&R?“.

He captioned the image, “A fire diss track devoted to me? I couldn’t be more flattered… This kid is much bettet than Cassper Mr Dust to Dust. Please tag him in my comments, he’s earned my respect!“

In another Instagram post, Nota shared a screenshot of Toxic’s EP and even promoted it calling it fire!

Nota has always clapped back at anyone who has tried to challenge him and his opinion. He recently shared some noted he has for Siya Metane popularly known as Slikour for his interview with Nasty C on his podcast Zulu Man With Some Power Podcast.

He mentioned that Metane should not ask the interviewee questions and then answer them for him. He continued to say thsat Metane has no credibility and that as long as he is receiving a cheque, he’ll do what he has to do for it.