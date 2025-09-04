NOWAND Electro Live -12 September 2025. : NOWAND incorporates elements of electro. New wave, synth pop, dub and blues, as well as the timeless sounds of the 80s and 90s. What emerges from this vibrant cocktail of influences is emotive, accessible and deeply personal.

Mark Bahlig, a South African-German singer and songwriter, and Argentinian born musician, Gustavo Fasani, initiated a major shift in their lives in 2016 sparking a dedicated transition into the world of music. Mark doesn’t shy away from exploring difficult subjects in his lyrics, many of them autobiographical. His maturity has given him the ability to find a distinct voice from the get go; melancholy synths glide over dour bass lines as heartfelt vocals tap into your emotional centre. Stirring string arrangements combine with crisp beats, and the atmosphere is pensive yet alluring

Together with well known Berlin-based sound engineer and producer, Hannes Bieger, they spent several years taking their project to the next level. In February 2022 their debut album Superhuman was released. Since 2023 NOWAND have been collaborating with artist and producer, EGGSTA. The fruits of this work has culminated in a string of singles that will be released over the course of the coming year.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 12 September 2025

Friday, 12 September 2025 Venue: Alliance Française du Cap, 155 Loop Street, Cape Town

Alliance Française du Cap, 155 Loop Street, Cape Town Time: Doors open at 18:00, with the show starting at 19:00

Doors open at 18:00, with the show starting at 19:00 Cover Charge: R180

Get your tickets to Nowands Electro Live event here