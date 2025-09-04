4
43
26
40
14
31
44
13
23
25
16
18
33
32
35
48
20
37
2
15
8
38
34
22
30
49
1
46
10
5
39
29
9
3
24
11
NOWAND Electro Live -12 September 2025

NOWAND Electro Live -12 September 2025

2025-09-04Last Updated: 2025-09-04
353 1 minute read

NOWAND Electro Live -12 September 2025. : NOWAND incorporates elements of electro. New wave, synth pop, dub and blues, as well as the timeless sounds of the 80s and 90s. What emerges from this vibrant cocktail of influences is emotive, accessible and deeply personal.

Mark Bahlig, a South African-German singer and songwriter, and Argentinian born musician, Gustavo Fasani, initiated a major shift in their lives in 2016 sparking a dedicated transition into the world of music. Mark doesn’t shy away from exploring difficult subjects in his lyrics, many of them autobiographical. His maturity has given him the ability to find a distinct voice from the get go; melancholy synths glide over dour bass lines as heartfelt vocals tap into your emotional centre. Stirring string arrangements combine with crisp beats, and the atmosphere is pensive yet alluring

Together with well known Berlin-based sound engineer and producer, Hannes Bieger, they spent several years taking their project to the next level. In February 2022 their debut album Superhuman was released. Since 2023 NOWAND have been collaborating with artist and producer, EGGSTA. The fruits of this work has culminated in a string of singles that will be released over the course of the coming year.

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, 12 September 2025
  • Venue: Alliance Française du Cap, 155 Loop Street, Cape Town
  • Time: Doors open at 18:00, with the show starting at 19:00
  • Cover Charge: R180

Get your tickets to Nowands Electro Live event here


Source link

2025-09-04Last Updated: 2025-09-04
353 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Keefe D Allegedly Went Undercover To Prove Diddy Was Part of Tupac Murder

Keefe D Allegedly Went Undercover To Prove Diddy Was Part of Tupac Murder

2024-07-24
A Jump to the Left 2023 at Rusty Hook – Saturday 7 October 2023

A Jump to the Left 2023 at Rusty Hook – Saturday 7 October 2023

2023-06-22
Puleng March at the Makoti Enkosini Gospel Show – 2 September At Flamingo Casino

Puleng March at the Makoti Enkosini Gospel Show – 2 September At Flamingo Casino

2023-08-28
Meet Bluey at Gateway Theatre of Shopping

Meet Bluey at Gateway Theatre of Shopping

2025-04-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo