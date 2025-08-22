NTS X Diesel Tracks Presents Unticipated Soundz – Based in Durban, this pioneering trio of creatives is at the forefront of a sonic revolution. Unticipated Soundz is rewriting the rulebook on Gqom, originating a new electrifying sub-genre called ‘uThayela‘ or ‘corrugated iron.’ A name inspired by the idea that this sound would quite literally ‘shake the roof’, due to its rough and bass heavy sounds. Known for igniting dance crazes on social media and stirring up the club scene with their infectious, high-energy productions, Unticipated Soundz crafts a soundscape that is wild, distorted, and undeniably fresh.

More about Unticipated Soundz

Unticipated Soundz are inspired by the vibrant township life of Durban’s Newlands West and KwaMashu townships. Also by traditional South African and global electronic music. Their sound bridges different cultures and audiences alike. Performances fuse extroverted energy and intuitive connection to the crowd. The group have created experiences that stay with audiences long after the final beat drops.

Fashion-forward with a minimalist streetwear aesthetic, Unticipated Soundz sees music and style as intertwined storytellers. They aspire to create music for film and TV, collaborate with local artists and reach broader audiences in the future.

With their ground-breaking sound and relentless drive, Unticipated Soundz is poised to shake the roof and shatter boundaries, one bassline at a time.

Where to find NTS X Diesel Tracks Presents Unticipated Soundz

Make sure to visit here to listen to the UNTICIPATED SOUNDZ mix. This will also be showcased on the global nts.live website here.