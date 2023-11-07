NTS X Diesel Tracks SA Presents Teno Afrika.

Rooted in the connectivity of music and nightlife, NTS X Diesel TRACKS brings together a mix of progressive musical talent from around the globe. This, to promote the universal language of club culture, connection, and party. For the first time, the spotlight is on South Africa. Showcasing local emerging DJs that fly the flag for SA’s distinctive music scene and nightlife culture.

Every last Friday of the month, NTS x Diesel TRACKS SA will be showcasing local upcoming talents. Allowing listeners to discover new sounds spanning GQOM, House, Amapiano, Techno, Club, Experimental, and Drum & Bass, just to name a few.

Enter Teno Afrika

This past Friday was the launch of the first artist. That being Teno Afrika. Listeners tuned in to experience the vibrant and energy fueled sounds of Soweto, South Africa.

Teno’s music embraces the coexistence of African sounds found in his sets through his experimental mixing. He merges techno and electro with deep house, incorporating soul, and jazz to create harmonies, percussions and basslines. This describes the DIY essence of amapiano.

Being very intentional about not only producing music that sings both locally and internationally, but also honouring the traditional mediums of DJing. Teno Afrika likes to challenge himself. He mixes and DJ’s using vinyl. This resulted in his debut album ‘Amapiano Selections’ being released on both CD and vinyl in 2021. Curating one of the genre’s very first physical album releases.

“We need to understand that vinyl is the best quality sound can be and amapiano is the best genre there is. It only makes sense for me as a DJ to master this technique.” ~Teno Afrika

With his second album released in 2022, Teno Afrika is ready to take the homegrown energy ye’kasi to the world. Up your vibe by giving his energetic set a listen.

Make sure to visit diesel.co.za/tracks/ website to listen to Teno Afrika’s mix. This is also showcased on the global nts.live/projects/diesel-tracks website.

