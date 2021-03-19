The post Ntukza Corrects A Lyric He Says Many People Get Wrong From The Teargas Track ‘Mhlobo Wami’ appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Ntukza Corrects A Lyric He Says Many People Get Wrong From The Teargas Track ‘Mhlobo Wami’. Rapper Ntukza has seen success both as a solo rapper and as a member of legendary rap group Teargas alongside K.O and Ma-E. Many rappers active in SA Hip Hop have named him one of the most influential figures in SA Hip Hop.

A fan of Teargas recently took to twitter to show appreciation for their song Mhlobo Wami from their album Dark or Blue. The fan wrote “Teargas made beautiful music and Ntukza really gave us some memorable verses. Ke batla chelete yaka ka e kokotela.”

Ntukza took the time to appreciate the fan’s comment but he corrected his lyric from his verse on the song. He mentioned that many people say it a certain way when he actually laid down how it’s actually said and how he had intially wrote it.

His tweet read, “Many people say ‘ kebatla chelete yaka kea e kokotela’ it’s actually ‘kebatla chelete kea e pokotela‘”.

Ntukza had previously mentioned that he decided to leave Cash Time when he saw on social media that the name had been changed to Cash Time Life without his knowledge. He mentioned that he thinks the group had decided to move forward without him because he was receiving a fixed salary as a lecturer.

Ntukza has been quiet on the music front but has been active in growing the industry in other ways. In 2020 Ntukza announced the launch of his independent record label Aribiz Entertainment. He said that the label was open to artists of all genres and not just hip hop artists. He said that the artists would be published by Sony ATV.

The former Teargas group member does have a few young artists under his wing and with his experience and expertise will definitely steer them in the right direction to achieve maximum success.

