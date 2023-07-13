Nurnberg vs Arsenal LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, Havertz debut, team news, lineups, TV today

Head-to-head record
As mentioned, these two teams have met just once before. It came last summer in a 5-3 win for the Gunners in pre-season.
Nurnberg went 2-0 before half-time only for Arsenal to score five within 18 minutes of the restart.
Nurnberg vs Arsenal prediction
With that bonkers 5-3 win our only precedent, it makes sense to predict another mad-cap friendly to kick off the summer for the Gunners.
A 4-4 draw.
Nurnberg team news
Maybe some familiar faces in the second-tier team’s squad, for those who are into that sort of thing.
Wales international James Lawrence could play in defence with former Premier League winger Mats Moller Daehli on their books.
Huddersfield’s former defender and play-off final hero Christopher Schindler is out injured.
Arsenal team news
A 30-man squad travelled to Germany for this camp at the adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach.
Mikel Arteta will decide shortly before the game whether to play the likes of Havertz and Bukayo Saka, who were among Arsenal’s international players to join up late for pre-season after extra time off.
Albert Sambi Lokonga has confirmed his absence from the trip due to injury.
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Havertz, Nelson; Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus.
Arsenal squad in full
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Alex Runarsson, Karl Hein.
Defenders: Cedric, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, William Saliba, Rob Holding, Reuell Walters, Auston Trusty, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior.
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Martin Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard, Marquinhos.
Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun.
Where to watch Nurnberg vs Arsenal
TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on Arsenal’s official website and a Match Pass costs £6.99 in the UK. Kick-off is a 6pm BST.
Viewers in Germany can watch for free via Nurnberg’s YouTube channel.
Nurnberg vs Arsenal LIVE!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport‘s coverage of Nurnberg vs Arsenal!
Kick-off comes at 6pm BST from the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg, where the Gunners are beginning their official schedule of pre-season friendlies.
Already, Mikel Arteta’s men have drawn with Watford in a behind-closed-doors game but this is where fans will begin to tune in and witness the progress Arsenal are bidding to make themselves.
Kai Havertz should make his debut while the likes of Folarin Balogun and Ethan Nwaneri will be ones to watch.
Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction!
