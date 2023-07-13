Nurnberg vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

A rsenal today play their first official friendly of the summer as a visit to Nurnberg caps their pre-season training camp in Germany.

After a behind-closed-doors draw with Watford last week, Mikel Arteta has his full squad available to him for what has become a bit of a traditional trip.

Last season’s 5-3 win over Nurnberg was the very beginning of a long, prosperous campaign for the Gunners and a similar result and performance on Thursday will please Arsenal fans no end.

Fans will be hoping to see Kai Havertz pull on his new shirt for the first time, though there will be no sightings of Declan Rice or Jurrien Timber as they have still not finalised their arrivals.

READ MORE

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nurnberg vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 6pm BST kick-off on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The match will take place at Max-Morlock-Stadion.

Where to watch Nurnberg vs Arsenal

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live via the Arsenal website. You can purchase a pre-season pass to watch their summer friendlies for £14.99.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.



Kai Havertz’s first day at Arsenal



Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal FC via Getty Images



Nurnberg vs Arsenal team news

A 30-man squad has travelled to Germany for a week-long camp at the adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

Arteta will decide shortly before the game whether to play the likes of Havertz and Bukayo Saka, who were among Arsenal’s international players to join up late for pre-season after extra time off.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has confirmed his absence from the trip due to injury.

Nurnberg vs Arsenal prediction

With that bonkers 5-3 win our only precedent, it makes sense to predict another mad-cap friendly to kick off the summer for the Gunners.

A 4-4 draw.

Nurnberg vs Arsenal head to head

As mentioned, these two teams have met just once before. It came last summer in a 5-3 win for the Gunners in pre-season.

Nurnberg went 2-0 before half-time only for Arsenal to score five within 18 minutes of the restart.