The one big obstacle stopping Jack Draper from Wimbledon glory

The world No 4 heads to SW19 as the highest British seed in the Wimbledon singles since Andy Murray in 2017

First, the good news for Jack Draper on Monday morning: he has returned to his career-high ranking of fourth just in time for Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old reached the Queen’s semi-finals on Saturday, and despite tonsillitis contributing to his defeat to Jiri Lehecka, Draper can draw positives from his best run in the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Draper did enough to jump two places in the rankings and will be the fourth seed at the upcoming grand slam, which starts next week, the highest for any British singles player at Wimbledon since Andy Murray was the No 1 seed in 2017.

The feat marks Draper’s improvement from when he was the No 28 seed 12 months ago. Since exiting the Wimbledon second round to compatriot Cameron Norrie, he has reached the US Open semi-finals, made the fourth round at both the Australian Open and French Open, and won the “fifth slam” at Indian Wells.

He therefore heads into Wimbledon as the best home hope in the singles, and his seeding means he will avoid Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev until the semi-finals at the earliest.

That is only on paper, of course, and with Draper spending the week training and recovering before playing an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club, the next date circled in his calendar will be Friday when the draw takes place and his path to the Wimbledon final becomes clearer.

And at this rate, you would imagine there is one man above all that Draper wants to avoid until the final.

The best on grass gets better

Carlos Alcaraz won his second Queen’s title on Sunday (Photo: PA)

The bad news for Draper is that the best men’s grass-court player right now is on another level.

Alcaraz is on the longest winning streak of his career (18). Fresh from winning the French Open the Spaniard won his second Queen’s title on Sunday when overcoming Draper’s conqueror Lehecka.

It means the obvious question heading into Wimbledon is who on earth, on this turf, can deny Alcaraz a hat-trick on Centre Court?

He has won the last two Wimbledon titles and appears to be getting better. Still only 22, his French Open final win over Sinner was testament as much to his mental strength as his physical prowess, making the prospect of beating him over five sets as daunting as it would have been when facing the Big Three at their peak.

Alcaraz only dropped two sets in tie-breaks across his five matches at Queen’s, and while he heads to Wimbledon as the No 2 seed he is undoubtedly the favourite ahead of Sinner.

As for Draper, the Briton at least knows what it takes to beat him. He trails their head-to-head 2-4 but overcame Alcaraz at Queen’s last year and in the Indian Wells semi-finals in March.

Draper is also notably the only player to have beaten Alcaraz on grass in the last two years, and that could be useful muscle memory should they meet in the last four or even the final, which would surely be a dream scenario for the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

However, there would be six obstacles for Draper to overcome first if he is to become the first British singles finalist at a slam since Emma Raducanu won the US Open in 2021 – and there are other names he will be wary of.

Three more names for Draper to avoid

Alexander Bublik celebrates with the man he beat in the Halle final, Daniil Medvedev (Photo: AFP)

Draper’s prospects of a deep run will be determined by the draw and whether he comes up against those favour the grass and boast big serves – often defying their rankings.

Alexander Bublik will be a player Draper would rather not face, with a meeting as early as the third round possible.

Not only did the Kazakhstani beat Draper at the French Open earlier this month en route to the quarter-finals, but the 28-year-old also won the Halle title on Sunday.

Bublik beat Daniil Medvedev in the final and impressively fought from a set down to stun world No 1 Sinner in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Having been the world No 45 last week, Bublik has jumped to 30th to join the seeds for Friday’s draw.

Meanwhile, the obvious name Draper will want to avoid potentially facing in the quarter-finals is Novak Djokovic, now the world No 6.

The 38-year-old seven-time Wimbledon winner has lost the last two finals to Alcaraz and once more arrives into the grand slam without playing a competitive match on grass.

Djokovic last played a Wimbledon warm-up event in 2018. He has since chosen the month after Roland Garros to rest, recover and train, and he has already arrived in London to get a feel for the grass at SW19’s Aorangi practice courts before his tilt at grand slam No 25.

Finally, it would be remiss not to mention Lehecka. The Czech put up a decent fight against Alcaraz, deservedly taking the second set in the Queen’s final, and he is set to be seeded No 25 for Wimbledon.

Lehecka, 23, could therefore be another third-round opponent for Draper, whom he beat in three sets on Saturday.