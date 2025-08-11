OK Zimbabwe secures US$20m lifeline as shareholders rally behind recovery plan

STAFF WRITER

OK Zimbabwe Limited has successfully raised US$20m through a fully subscribed renounceable rights offer, marking a decisive step in its two-pronged plan to clear mounting debts and recapitalise operations.

The capital injection, backed by robust shareholder participation and underwriting support, comes as the retailer owed suppliers US$30,34m as of February.

The rights offer, which ran from July 21 to August 4, 2025, saw shareholders take up 1 410 976 680 shares worth US$15,38m, representing 76,94% of the total shares on offer.

Underwriters subscribed to the remaining 424 005 893 shares valued at US$4,61m, fulfilling the terms of the underwriting agreement.

The company described the offer as a crucial step towards restoring financial stability.

“The rights offer was fully subscribed through a combination of shareholder take-up and shares taken up by the underwriters in accordance with the underwriting agreement,” OK Zimbabwe said in a statement.

The US$20m capital raise is the first phase of a broader US$30,5m fundraising strategy designed to pay off creditors and inject fresh capital into the business. The second phase involves the sale of selected company-owned properties to raise US$10,5m.

“Proceeds from the rights offer will be applied towards partial settlement of legacy creditors, supporting the company’s working capital and capital expenditure requirements and unlocking fresh supplier support,” the retailer said.

The company also confirmed that it is “currently receiving and evaluating offers for the identified properties, with discussions underway to ensure that any transactions concluded are in the best interests of shareholders and are consistent with the company’s strategic objectives.”

OK Zimbabwe expressed its gratitude to shareholders for their continued confidence in the business, as well as to the underwriters for their role in the successful capital raise.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to executing strategic initiatives aimed at delivering long-term value.

The capital boost comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s retail sector is facing pressure from a combination of reduced consumer spending power, high operating costs, and increased competition from both local and regional players.

For OK Zimbabwe, the funds offer much-needed breathing space to settle debts, stabilise supplier relationships, and reposition itself for growth.

Related