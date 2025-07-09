Old Mutual Zimbabwe distributes blankets across Zimbabwe

STAFF WRITER

Old Mutual Zimbabwe, through its charitable arm, the Old Mutual Foundation Trust, is distributing blankets to vulnerable communities across Zimbabwe. It recently launched the #WinterWarmer Campaign, a nationwide initiative delivering warmth and dignity to vulnerable members of society in hospitals, clinics, orphanages, and old peoples’ homes.As temperatures drop across Zimbabwe, Old Mutual is stepping up to provide practical relief to counter the winter chill.”This year’s #WinterWarmer campaign was truly special because it was shaped by our communities. We asked our employees and the public to nominate places they felt needed support the most. By listening to them, we made sure help went where it is really needed—and we grew even closer to the people we serve,” said Samuel Matsekete, Group CEO of Old Mutual Zimbabwe.The first round of deliveries begins this week, targeting 14 frontline institutions already identified as high priority. With winter intensifying across the country, Old Mutual is fast-tracking the campaign to ensure that all 2,000 blankets reach their destinations before the coldest temperatures set in. “The coldest months remind us that even the smallest acts of care can make a powerful difference. Our Winter Warmer initiative is not just about providing warmth; it is also part of a broader strategy to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals — especially SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequality), and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). Through this, we aim to build stronger, more resilient communities across Zimbabwe,” added Matsekete.This year’s #WinterWarmer campaign is not just about donations, it’s about reaching the hands that care for the most vulnerable in our society. Across the country, we are supporting institutions that provide daily care and comfort to those who need it most.“In Harare, we’re supporting the Jairos Jiri Association for the Disabled and Blind and Bumhudzo Old People’s Home, both of which provide essential care to people facing significant challenges. In Bulawayo, the support extends to Mpilo Hospital and Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital, where patients receive critical care and hope.In the Midlands, we’re bringing assistance to Mvuma Hospital in Gweru and Shekinah Glory Children’s Home in Zvishavane, ensuring that both the sick and the vulnerable children are not left behind. In Mashonaland Central, we’ve identified Ponesai Vanhu Children’s Home in Bindura, where the need for care and resources is critical. Mashonaland East will see support reach Mutemwa Leprosy Catholic and Care Centre in Mutoko as well as other institutions in Domboshava through the Runyararo Programme, which has long been a beacon of hope for those in need.In Mashonaland West, the Vimbainesu Children’s Home in Zvimba will receive vital aid, supporting children who rely on the compassion of caregivers. To the south, Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital in Masvingo, Plumtree District Hospital, and Gwanda District Hospital in Matabeleland South will be supported, bringing comfort to patients in these critical institutions. Finally, Chipinge General Hospital in Manicaland will receive support, ensuring that those in need are not forgotten” said Mr Matsekete.Across Zimbabwe, hospitals, children’s homes, and care centres face significant challenges during the cold winter months. Vulnerable populations—such as patients with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and children—are especially at risk of suffering from cold-related health complications. With limited heating and overcrowded facilities, access to warm blankets becomes critical. These essential items not only provide physical warmth but also offer comfort and dignity, playing a vital role in protecting the health and well-being of these communities during the harshest part of the year.

