Old Mutual Zimbabwe invests US$100K into elderly vision restoration

STAFF WRITER

The Eye Camp Initiative, launched in Harare by Old Mutual Zimbabwe, in partnership with the Eye Institute as technical partner, aims to combat preventable blindness through free eye care services.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Group CEO, Sam Matsekete, visited the camp to engage directly with beneficiaries and medical teams, demonstrating strong corporate support.

The initiative also received a public endorsement from the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora.

“As government, we have long recognised the urgency of addressing eye health, and the Zimbabwe National Eye Health Strategy 2021–2025 sets a clear path to combat issues leading to blindness,” said Dr. Mombeshora.

“The collaboration between Old Mutual Zimbabwe and Eye Institute is a powerful example of how the private sector and government can work together to achieve national health goals.”

Old Mutual Zimbabwe has invested US$100 000 in the Eye Camp Initiative, covering all aspects of the programme from eye screenings and treatments, to cataract surgeries and post operative care to citizens aged 60 and above, a demographic disproportionately affected by visual impairment due to age-related conditions and limited access to specialist care.

During Matsekete’s visit he toured the surgical units, observed live procedures and engaged with both medical staff and elderly beneficiaries awaiting treatment and others recovering from surgery. He reaffirmed Old Mutual’s commitment to community well-being.

“At Old Mutual, we are committed to supporting individuals through every stage of life from their early years to their golden years. Our goal is to walk alongside our communities, creating lasting impact where it matters most. The Eye Camp is a powerful reminder that meaningful impact is not achieved alone. It requires strong partnerships and a shared sense of purpose, as exemplified by our collaboration with the Eye Institute,” said Matsekete.

Dr. Ron Mhizha, Medical Director at the Eye Institute, explained the comprehensive care model that underpins the Eye Camp.

“The process begins with a careful review of each patient’s medical history, including any underlying health conditions such as diabetes or hypertension that could affect their eye health,” explained Dr. Ron Mhizha.

“Using eye charts and advanced diagnostic equipment, we examine both the external and internal structures of the eye to check for conditions like cataracts and assess their severity to determine if surgery is required. Based on these assessments, each patient receives a personalised treatment plan tailored to their specific condition.”

Following the success and impact of the 2024 pilot in Manicaland Province, the Eye Camp Initiative has now expanded its footprint. So far, extensive screenings have been completed in Harare, targeting suburbs such as Machipisa, Glen Norah, and Mabvuku, areas where many elderly residents face challenges accessing specialist eye care.

For generations, Old Mutual has supported communities not only through financial solutions, but by investing in their broader well-being. The Eye Camp Initiative also aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) Good Health and Well-being, reinforcing Old Mutual’s role in building healthier, more resilient communities.

In interviews with some of the recipients, many shared the emotional toll that vision loss has not only on individuals, but on their families as well. For caregivers, the experience can be just as difficult, watching a loved one lose their independence is a heavy burden.

Evariston, a Mabvuku resident, described the painful shift in her family:

“When my mother lost her sight completely, our roles were reversed. It’s painful to witness a loved one struggle to do simple everyday things they once did with ease. That is why this Eye Camp brings us hope not just for her eyesight, but for her independence.”

Tendai Magadza, one of the beneficiaries of the Eye Camp screenings, shared her personal struggle with deteriorating vision.

“I’ve had serious challenges with my sight. My left eye had a growth which was operated on some time ago, but now my right eye constantly feels like it has grit in it. I can only see objects that are close, I struggle to see anything at a distance.”

