10
32
39
37
21
45
40
46
35
1
8
25
15
29
4
11
31
48
14
20
47
22
44
18
30
33
2
50
38
3
49
16
23
9
13
5
34
24
7
43
26

Oleksandr Zinchenko ready for 'game of our lives' as Ukraine head into Euro 2024 showdown against Italy

134 Less than a minute


Ukraine will take on Italy with a place at Euro 2024 next summer on the line


Source link

134 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England U21 vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

England U21 vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

British Grand Prix standings in full as Norris pips Hamilton in battle for second behind Verstappen

British Grand Prix standings in full as Norris pips Hamilton in battle for second behind Verstappen

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury on eve of Championships

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury on eve of Championships

IN PICTURES: 10 players who have been at both Luton Town and Liverpool

IN PICTURES: 10 players who have been at both Luton Town and Liverpool

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo