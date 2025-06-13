1
2
22
3
9
10
18
20
32
33
49
30
11
48
38
39
23
43
8
37
40
31
15
25
46
26
16
29
5
35
44
13
4
14
34
24
Chelsea: Olivier Giroud sends message to Liam Delap over 'cursed' No9 shirt

Chelsea: Olivier Giroud sends message to Liam Delap over 'cursed' No9 shirt

2025-06-13Last Updated: 2025-06-13
352 Less than a minute


Succession of big-name strikers have struggled at Chelsea when wearing the number nine shirt


Source link

2025-06-13Last Updated: 2025-06-13
352 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool XI vs Sparta Prague: Mohamed Salah injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Liverpool XI vs Sparta Prague: Mohamed Salah injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

2024-03-06
Haiti and Melchie Dumornay take the stage to announce themselves on the World Cup stage

Haiti and Melchie Dumornay take the stage to announce themselves on the World Cup stage

2023-07-22
Liverpool 'set to miss out on Xabi Alonso' as two leading contenders to be next manager emerge

Liverpool 'set to miss out on Xabi Alonso' as two leading contenders to be next manager emerge

2024-03-28
Chelsea XI vs Real Betis: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Conference League final

Chelsea XI vs Real Betis: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Conference League final

2025-05-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo