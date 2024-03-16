24
33
34
18
10
25
22
49
1
4
14
44
23
2
20
26
15
37
29
3
43
16
40
35
13
48
39
30
31
46
8
9
32
11
38
5

Ollie Watkins injury latest: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery issues update after scare

130 Less than a minute


The striker tried to carry on, and scored, but succumbed to a knee injury


Source link

130 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Fluminense vs Man City: Club World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

Fluminense vs Man City: Club World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

West Indies vs England: Sam Curran relieved as timely resurgence helps set up ODI series decider

West Indies vs England: Sam Curran relieved as timely resurgence helps set up ODI series decider

Joshua vs Wallin: Fight time, undercard, prediction, latest odds and ring walks

Joshua vs Wallin: Fight time, undercard, prediction, latest odds and ring walks

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo