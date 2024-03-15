Ollie Watkins injury ‘a wound’ and leaves Aston Villa nervous after famous night

Aston Villa 4-0 Ajax (Watkins 25′, Bailey 60′, Duran 75′, Diaby 81′) – Villa advance to Uefa Europa Conference League quarter-finals 4-0 on aggregate

VILLA PARK — The hero then the hobbler. Ollie Watkins sent Aston Villa on their way to the Europa Conference League quarters-finals on Thursday night, before limping off with an injury that will concern both club and country.

Just hours after unsurprisingly retaining his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, Watkins – already with more Premier League goals (16) this season than in any of his previous three campaigns – headed in the first-half opener against Ajax before going off just eight minutes later.

For Villa, there is a quarter-final draw to look forward to on Friday before a trip to West Ham on Sunday, but updates on Watkins are what their fans will really want – the extent of this injury potentially influencing the final straight of what has been a sensational campaign so far.

With Watkins rivalling Ivan Toney as Harry Kane’s back-up, Southgate will also be awaiting calls from Villa’s medical staff, the prospect of the forward appearing against Brazil and Belgium now hanging in the balance.

Watkins was at least able to walk down the tunnel, hinting it could be precautionary, while in the second half his replacement helped finish the job, Jhon Duran scoring in between Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby as Villa advanced 4-0 on aggregate.

“We don’t know exactly what the [issue] is. Maybe for Sunday he could be available,” Villa boss Unai Emery said afterwards, while Bailey cast a darker picture: “It looked really bad when I saw it. It was an open wound. I didn’t want him to come off but Jhon Duran did brilliantly. It was sad to see him come off.”

On course for a best league finish in nearly three decades (fourth in 1995-96, fifth in 1996-97), these really are heady days for Villa – a top-four push and proper European run something this ground has not witnessed since 2008-09.

Also chasing a first European quarter-final since 1998, when they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Cup, Villa were looking to bounce back from the 4-0 drubbing by Spurs on Sunday, which followed the goalless draw at Ajax last week.

And while the Ajax fans’ flares made for a foggy start, it was the day’s continuing deluge of rain that dictated the play early on, a skidding ball making for misplaced passes as the visiting goalkeeper Diant Ramaj struggled most of all – gifting possession to Villa a couple of times inside 10 minutes.

The hold-your-breath moment then came in the 17th minute when Watkins went down and received lengthy treatment after his own late foul on Ramaj.

Referee Orel Grinfeeld had a yellow card waiting once Watkins eventually got up, and though met with jeers the overriding sense was relief when the Villa forward seemingly shook off this self-inflicted niggle.

Bailey then had Villa’s first chance midway through the first half, firing wide after Diaby’s clever cut back. Moments later, Diaby saw his attempt deflect over as Ramaj made amends for spilling the ball initially, but from the subsequent corner, Villa took the lead through Watkins’ superb flying header.

It would be a telling contribution and his last of the night, the 28-year-old looking gingerly towards the dugout before hobbling off in the 31st minute. On came Duran, the subject of interest from Chelsea and West Ham in January, and therefore a player Villa were glad to have kept.

Overall it was a stop-start half with Ajax also forced into a substitution, Ahmetcan Kaplan following Watkins down the tunnel, and while everyone awaited the half-time whistle, Ajax very nearly levelled with Brian Brobbey alert to the chance before watching his effort get cleared off the line by Matty Cash.

It was a warning sign for Villa, who were naturally subdued by losing Watkins, but the telling blow then came on the hour-mark, as a couple of stepovers was followed by a fine finish from Bailey.

Ajax’s night got worse when Sivert Mannsverk was sent off for a second yellow, and after Duran’s strike rattled the bar and bounced just over the line, Diaby rounded off a famous night for the hosts.

The competition favourites march on, and while losing Watkins adds a slight sourness to proceedings, Villa are getting closer to tasting their first piece of major silverware since 1996.