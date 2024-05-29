Olympiacos vs Fiorentina LIVE! Europa Conference League Final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The final is just 10 miles from Olympiacos’ stadium, so perhaps are level of home advantage is at play but I Viola will be ready to spoil any party. Ayoub El Kaabi is the big threat for the Italians, having scored a remarkable 15 goals in the competition this season, while head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, only appointed in February, is looking to win back-to-back continental cups after claiming the Europa League with Sevilla last season.