26
16
2
30
39
20
9
1
8
46
33
43
48
5
4
13
34
31
18
11
44
38
37
3
25
49
32
40
35
29
22
23
15
14
10
24
Olympiacos vs Fiorentina LIVE! Europa Conference League Final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina LIVE! Europa Conference League Final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2024-05-29Last Updated: 2024-05-29
348 Less than a minute


The final is just 10 miles from Olympiacos’ stadium, so perhaps are level of home advantage is at play but I Viola will be ready to spoil any party. Ayoub El Kaabi is the big threat for the Italians, having scored a remarkable 15 goals in the competition this season, while head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, only appointed in February, is looking to win back-to-back continental cups after claiming the Europa League with Sevilla last season.


Source link

2024-05-29Last Updated: 2024-05-29
348 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Martin Odegaard sends message to Arsenal celebration police after latest criticism

Martin Odegaard sends message to Arsenal celebration police after latest criticism

2024-02-05
Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal timeline for Folarin Balogun transfer decision

Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal timeline for Folarin Balogun transfer decision

2023-07-17
Newcastle reach the FA Cup quarter-finals after Blackburn penalty drama

Newcastle reach the FA Cup quarter-finals after Blackburn penalty drama

2024-02-28
Luton Town legend’s new role announcing club’s Premier  debut on Saturday

Luton Town legend’s new role announcing club’s Premier  debut on Saturday

2023-08-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo