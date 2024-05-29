Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: Conference League final prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, h2h, odds today
The Serie A side make their second consecutive trip to this showpiece having lost to West Ham in Prague a year ago.
Athens will play host this time around and Olympiacos will hope to bank on plenty of home support, although inside the stadium of rivals AEK Athens there may be some locals backing Fiorentina.
Olympiacos stormed into the final by knocking favourites Aston Villa out in a huge upset, having also seen off Fenerbahce and overturned a 4-1 first-leg deficit to knock Maccabi Tel-Aviv out in the last-16.
Fiorentina have not lost a game through this year’s tournament having topped their group before overcoming Club Brugge in the last round.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Olympiacos vs Fiorentina is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off today, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
The match will take place at the AEK Arena in Athens.
Where to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm.
Live stream: The final will be free to watch online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Olympiacos vs Fiorentina team news
Olympiacos left-back Francisco Ortega is in a race to be fit for the final.
Nottingham Forest loanee Omar Richards should replace him in the XI if required. Fellow ex-Forest man Giulian Biancone is not registered for the Conference League along with January signing from Reading and England youth international Nelson Abbey.
Veteran Fiorentina midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura missed the semi-final second leg due to injury and is competing for a starting berth in Athens.
After breaking his collarbone in the first leg, Riccardo Sottil is expected to miss out.
Vincenzo Italiano favours a 4-2-3-1 setup spearheaded by Roma loanee Andrea Belotti with support from Lucas Beltran, who scored the penalty to send them to the final.
Olympiacos vs Fiorentina prediction
Fiorentina were here last year and should be able to use that experience to quieten the home crowd.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The two teams have never played competitively.
Olympiacos vs Fiorentina match odds
Olympiacos to lift the trophy: 23/20
Fiorentina to lift the trophy: 13/20
Odds via Bet365, subject to change.
