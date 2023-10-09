7
38
31
10
23
37
18
39
22
33
49
32
5
11
45
48
26
1
13
9
44
20
14
29
30
21
34
15
25
2
43
50
40
16
4
3
46
47
8
24
35

Cricket and American football off-shoot set to feature at 2028 Olympics

143 2 minutes read


C

ricket is on the verge of returning to the Olympics for the first time in 128 years after the sport was put forward for inclusion at the 2028 Games.

There has only been one cricket match played at an Olympics, when Great Britain defeated hosts France in a low-scoring Test to win gold at the 1900 Games.


Source link

143 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Every Europe and US star marked out of 10

Every Europe and US star marked out of 10

Spain vs Sweden live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup semi-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Spain vs Sweden live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup semi-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Chelsea FC find new midfield pair as Thiago Silva sends transfer message in Fulham win

Chelsea FC find new midfield pair as Thiago Silva sends transfer message in Fulham win

Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo