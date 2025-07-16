The Open 2025 schedule, tee times, prize money and how to watch
Golf’s final major tournament of the season is upon us and this time it is returning to Northern Ireland.
US defending champion Xander Schauffele will be hoping to hold on to his title but faces stiff competition from the likes of Scottie Scheffler, John Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, who is back on home turf.
This is the 153rd Open Championship and only the third time it has been held in Northern Ireland.
The last time was in 2019, when Ireland’s Shane Lowry took home the Claret Jug.
When is The Open 2025 and what is the tournament schedule?
The 153rd Open 2025 takes place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland from Sunday 13 July to Sunday 20 July.
Practice days are held from Sunday 13 July to Wednesday 16 July and then the tournament starts in earnest on Thursday 17 July.
The full competition schedule is:
- Thursday 17 July – Round One from 6.35am to 8.30pm
- Friday 18 July – Round Two from 6.35am to 8.30pm
- Saturday 19 July – Round Three from 8am to 7pm
- Sunday 20 July – Round Four from 8am to 7pm
What are the tee times for day one?
Tee times for the opening two rounds of The 153rd Open were announced on Tuesday 15 July.
Day One tee times are:
- 06.35 Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 06.46 Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, KJ Choi
- 06.57 Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings
- 07.08 Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 07.19 Phil Mickelson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ryan Peake
- 07.30 Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
- 07.41 Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
- 07.52 Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
- 08.03 Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
- 08.14 Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
- 08.25 Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
- 08.36 Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubik
- 08.47 Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
- 09.03 Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
- 09.14 Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman
- 09.25 Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 09.36 Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 09.47 Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
- 09.58 Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm
- 10.09 Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- 10.20 Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
- 10.31 Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
- 10.42 Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder
- 10.53 Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
- 11.04 John Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
- 11.15 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng
- 11.26 Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
- 11.47 Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham
- 11.58 Zach Johnson, Dan Brown, Daniel Hillier
- 12.09 Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang
- 1220 Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
- 12.31 Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace
- 12.42 Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
- 12.53 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave
- 13.04 Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
- 13.15 Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
- 13.26 Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
- 13.37 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard, Romain Langasque
- 13.48 Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
- 14.04 Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
- 14.15 JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
- 14.26 Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann
- 14.37 Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
- 14.48 Bob MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
- 14.59 Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland
- 15.10 Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 15.21 Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
- 15.32 Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
- 15.43 Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones
- 15.54 Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam
- 16.05 Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
- 16.16 Young han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell
How much prize money is on offer at The Open?
Whoever wins this year’s The Open will take home £2.3m in prize money from a total pot of £12.7m.
Players who finish in the top three will each receive more than £1m and those who make it into the top seven get more than £372,850.
For those who make it into the top 70, cash prizes will start from £28,98100 and ascend to £329,675 for eighth place.
Only professional players are on the receiving end of prize money.
How to watch The Open 2025
Sky Sports have the exclusive rights to live television coverage of The Open the UK.
Fans will need a Sky Sports subscription to tune in to Sky Sports Golf to catch up on the action, which can cost from £22 a month.
Highlights of the days play will also be shown on BBC Two on Thursday and Friday at 9pm and Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.