The Open 2025 schedule, tee times, prize money and how to watch

Golf’s final major tournament of the season is upon us and this time it is returning to Northern Ireland.

US defending champion Xander Schauffele will be hoping to hold on to his title but faces stiff competition from the likes of Scottie Scheffler, John Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, who is back on home turf.

This is the 153rd Open Championship and only the third time it has been held in Northern Ireland.

The last time was in 2019, when Ireland’s Shane Lowry took home the Claret Jug.

When is The Open 2025 and what is the tournament schedule?

The 153rd Open 2025 takes place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland from Sunday 13 July to Sunday 20 July.

Practice days are held from Sunday 13 July to Wednesday 16 July and then the tournament starts in earnest on Thursday 17 July.

The full competition schedule is:

T hursday 17 July – Round One from 6.35am to 8.30pm

– Round One from 6.35am to 8.30pm Friday 18 July – Round Two from 6.35am to 8.30pm

– Round Two from 6.35am to 8.30pm Saturday 19 July – Round Three from 8am to 7pm

– Round Three from 8am to 7pm Sunday 20 July – Round Four from 8am to 7pm

Xander Schauffele is the defending champion going into the tournament (Photo: Russell Cheyne/ Reuters)

What are the tee times for day one?

Tee times for the opening two rounds of The 153rd Open were announced on Tuesday 15 July.

Day One tee times are:

06.35 Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin

06.46 Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, KJ Choi

06.57 Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings

07.08 Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

07.19 Phil Mickelson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ryan Peake

07.30 Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

07.41 Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

07.52 Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

08.03 Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

08.14 Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

08.25 Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

08.36 Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubik

08.47 Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

09.03 Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

09.14 Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman

09.25 Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

09.36 Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

09.47 Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

09.58 Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm

10.09 Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

10.20 Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

10.31 Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

10.42 Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder

10.53 Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

11.04 John Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

11.15 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

11.26 Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

11.47 Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham

11.58 Zach Johnson, Dan Brown, Daniel Hillier

12.09 Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang

1220 Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

12.31 Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

12.42 Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

12.53 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave

13.04 Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

13.15 Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

13.26 Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

13.37 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard, Romain Langasque

13.48 Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

14.04 Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

14.15 JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

14.26 Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann

14.37 Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

14.48 Bob MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

14.59 Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

15.10 Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

15.21 Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

15.32 Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

15.43 Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones

15.54 Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam

16.05 Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

16.16 Young han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland swings into action in a practice round at Royal Portrush Golf Club (Photo: Pedro Salado/Getty)

How much prize money is on offer at The Open?

Whoever wins this year’s The Open will take home £2.3m in prize money from a total pot of £12.7m.

Players who finish in the top three will each receive more than £1m and those who make it into the top seven get more than £372,850.

For those who make it into the top 70, cash prizes will start from £28,98100 and ascend to £329,675 for eighth place.

Only professional players are on the receiving end of prize money.

How to watch The Open 2025

Sky Sports have the exclusive rights to live television coverage of The Open the UK.

Fans will need a Sky Sports subscription to tune in to Sky Sports Golf to catch up on the action, which can cost from £22 a month.

Highlights of the days play will also be shown on BBC Two on Thursday and Friday at 9pm and Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.