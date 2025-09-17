Oskido’s Big Day Out Fest Unveils Phase One Line Up – The countdown has officially begun. Get ready to dust off those dancing shoes and prepare for a celebration of sound and legacy like no other. Oskido’s Big Day returns. The first line-up announcements sets the tone for what promises to be one of the most unforgettable events of the year.

Curated by the legendary pioneer of SA house music, Oskido, the 2025 festival will once again honour the beloved Church Grooves era. This, while infusing the day with Fresh House Flava and nostalgic kwaito brilliance.

Phase one lineup reveal – nothing short of iconic.

DJ Fresh – The Big Dawg himself returns to the stage. Expect heavyweight house anthems and his signature energy.

TKZee – Icons of the kwaito movement. TKZee’s Zwai and Kabelo reunite to bring the heat with a set packed with timeless, high-voltage classics.

DJ Cleo – Known for his production genius and dancefloor magic. Cleo will deliver a special tribute set honouring the legacies of Mandoza and Brown Dash. A heartfelt moment not to be missed.

More about Oskido’s Big Day Out

This year’s Big Day channels the essence of the legendary Oskido’s Church Grooves, a time when the music moved both the spirit and the body. Expect a full-circle experience: soulful, explosive, and deeply connected to South Africa’s musical heritage with a twist of young local sound making waves right now.

“We’re going back to the roots, but we’re not leaving the future behind. This festival is about celebrating who we are. Through music that made us, and the people who shaped our sound.” ~ Oskido.Look out for additional lineup announcements as we get closer to the festival.

Oskido’s Big Day Out Details

DATE: Saturday, 29 November 2025

VENUE: Huddle Park, Linksfield

MUSIC: House, Kwaito, Amapiano, Hip Hop

TIME: 12pm – 10pm

Limited tickets available now, starting from R695. Book your spot here

Stay connected on Instagram for real-time updates