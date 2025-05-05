4
16
18
25
40
48
43
44
31
8
1
22
9
11
29
10
20
39
26
49
32
15
34
2
23
46
33
30
3
37
14
13
5
24
38
35
Ousmane Dembele injury latest: PSG handed major boost as star returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Ousmane Dembele injury latest: PSG handed major boost as star returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

2025-05-05Last Updated: 2025-05-05
350 Less than a minute


Dembele is reportedly winning his race to overcome hamstring injury in time to feature in second leg


Source link

2025-05-05Last Updated: 2025-05-05
350 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Crystal Palace set for Eberechi Eze boost as Michael Olise nears full training return

Crystal Palace set for Eberechi Eze boost as Michael Olise nears full training return

2023-11-03
Conor Gallagher inspires second-half Chelsea comeback against Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher inspires second-half Chelsea comeback against Crystal Palace

2024-02-13
Reds attacker Diaz to decide if he is ready to face Luton after kidnapping ordeal

Reds attacker Diaz to decide if he is ready to face Luton after kidnapping ordeal

2023-11-04
Manchester United vs Lyon: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

Manchester United vs Lyon: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

2023-07-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo