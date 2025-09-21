32
20
40
2
18
37
38
15
8
25
1
3
26
24
48
46
33
14
16
49
23
11
5
4
29
34
35
39
43
9
22
30
44
31
13
10
Ousmane Dembele: Why Ballon d'Or favourite may be forced to miss 2025 awards ceremony

Ousmane Dembele: Why Ballon d'Or favourite may be forced to miss 2025 awards ceremony

2025-09-21Last Updated: 2025-09-21
329 Less than a minute


Eight current Paris Saint-Germain stars have been shortlisted, but none could be present as the world’s best footballer is crowned


Source link

2025-09-21Last Updated: 2025-09-21
329 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Proposed Football Resumption Roadmap Revealed, competitions to start in May

Proposed Football Resumption Roadmap Revealed, competitions to start in May

2021-03-26
Team GB swimmers to receive typhoid jabs for Olympics due to dirty River Seine

Team GB swimmers to receive typhoid jabs for Olympics due to dirty River Seine

2024-04-25
How Crystal Palace could be forced to change after Eberechi Eze injury

How Crystal Palace could be forced to change after Eberechi Eze injury

2023-10-03
Tottenham: Lucas Bergvall says teammate issue is dealt with after apology for furious on-pitch rebuke

Tottenham: Lucas Bergvall says teammate issue is dealt with after apology for furious on-pitch rebuke

2024-09-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo