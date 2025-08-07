Outside Picnic at Sun City -16th August 2025. : Step into a serene escape at Outside. A laid-back luxurious outdoor experience set on the pristine grounds of the Gary Player Golf Course at Sun City Resort. Surrounded by manicured greens and open skies, guests are invited to unwind with soft picnic blankets, gourmet delights, and the soothing sounds of live music in an unforgettable setting.

Gourmet picnic baskets packed with artisanal treats and handcrafted bites, will be available to buy on the day, while outdoor bars will be fully stocked with a refreshing selection of beverages to keep you cool and relaxed.

Live entertainment at Outside Picnic

The event will feature live performances by Mandisi Dyantyis. Mandisi is an acclaimed South African trumpeter and vocalist. He is known for his soulful blend of jazz, Afro-soul and traditional Xhosa influences. Also expect the smooth amapiano sounds of Kelvin Momo.

Whether you’re relaxing with friends or seeking a refined al fresco outing, Outside will bring you curated comfort, culture, and culinary indulgence. All of this in one of Sun City’s most iconic outdoor spaces.

