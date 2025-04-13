How the Boat Race turned toxic

Three Cambridge rowers have been banned from competing in a dispute with Oxford over their eligibility to compete

This year’s Boat Race will be steeped in contention before a stroke has even been taken after Oxford and Cambridge clashed over athlete eligibility.

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown, one of the reserve races had to be cancelled, three rowers have been controversially banned from racing and those who are allowed to compete say they have just been trying to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

Most people close to the crews stress that athletes and coaches have little to do with the legal wrangling that has marred this year’s race – but that it is not unusual for it to happen.

“Not to this level though,” Imogen Grant, who won the Boat Race three times for Cambridge and then claimed Olympic gold last summer, tells The i Paper.

“As a Cambridge alum this year from the outside looking in, it felt like this year was different.

“A new level of aggression from Oxford, to be perfectly honest. There have been quibbles before in the past, but it’s usually over one athlete, and it’s usually dealt with privately, and the decision has been made privately and accepted privately in a way that I think has been much more reasonable.

“This year, it’s totally out of proportion to what I’ve seen in my 10 years of rowing.”

The wrangling centres on the validity of three Cambridge selections, specifically Matt Heywood, Molly Foxell and Kate Cowley: Oxford claimed they were ineligible because they are trainee teachers studying for the PGCE, a certificate rather than a degree.

The two bodies could not agree an outcome, so it eventually went to an independent panel to adjudicate, and the three rowers were banned.

PGCE students have rowed in the Boat Race before, and while it is too late to do so for this year, one group of barristers at Blackstone Chambers told the Guardian there are “strong grounds to challenge the lawfulness” of the decision.

Cambridge’s Claire Collins (left) and George Bourne say they have been trying to ignore the noise around the race (Photo: PA)

“The clubs agree the rules between themselves, and every year there’s a point where they can review those and look back on what’s going on and look ahead,” said Siobhan Cassidy, chair of the Boat Race Company.

“So that’s just part of what will happen. That’ll be something to be happening after the race anyway.”

Those who have been allowed to compete, the majority of whom are post-graduates on one-year courses, insist it’s been easy enough to ignore the media storm, many of them having already competed at World Championships or Olympic Games.

“I bet most people are still doing their coursework right now,” says Claire Collins, who came from the US Olympic team last summer to do an MBA at Cambridge.

“I still have a project due at the end of week, so it’s nice to keep that balance, and you can check out a little bit in that way.”

George Bourne, another MBA student, agrees: “It’s kind of not for us in the crew to spend our time thinking about these sorts of things.

“We’ve got nine of us in the boat and a coach to work with as well, and we’re pretty focused on what we’re trying to do on race day.”

That is probably what the reserve crew members thought as well, although the women’s back-up race, usually held a few days before the main event, had to be scrapped on Wednesday after a further dispute about eligibility.

Andrew Hodge, who stroked the Oxford boat in 2005 and won three Olympic gold medals, told The i Paper: “I think the fundamental position is that it’s just a rowing race between two clubs who make up their own rules.

“It’s just a bit in entertainment and some people are taking this way too seriously.

“It’s like squabbling over a game of marbles in the school play ground.

“That’s not to under play the standard and approach to rowing, it’s tough, but ultimately they want to do it, no one is forcing them.

“Rules are rules, so just get on and play the game.”