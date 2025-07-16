Pacquiao vs Barrios: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds
Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the boxing ring on Saturday night as he takes on WBC world champion Mario Barrios.
It is four years since Pacquiao’s last professional bout, a points defeat to Yordenis Ugas, but at the age of 46 he is now once again lacing up his gloves and stepping between the ropes.
The legendary fighter has won 12 world titles across eight weight divisions in a remarkable career. However, it is now almost exactly six years to the day since his last professional win, when he became a four-time welterweight champion after beating Keith Thurman.
Pacquiao now looks to add to that against American Barrios, who has held the WBC strap since last May when Terence Crawford was demoted to champion in recess.
Pacquiao was last seen when sharing a ring with Japanese fighter Rukiya Anpo in an exhibition at the end of last year, when his footwork appeared to be particularly slow.
Barrios made his first defence of the world title on the undercard of Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson in November and was unconvincing, with it scored a split draw.
The 30-year-old now takes a man in Pacquiao who is 16 years older than him, and who made his professional debut before he was even born.
“I’m worried for my reputation,” Pacquiao said.
“But I’m making sure that I’m not a kind of fighter like other fighters that come back but they are not showing what they did before.”
Manny Pacquiao has not won a professional fight for six years
Getty Images
Pacquiao vs Barrios fight date and venue
Pacquiao vs Barrios takes place on Saturday July 19, 2025 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Pacquiao vs Barrios fight time and ring walks
The undercard is expected to start at around 8pm on the East Coast in the USA, which will be 1am on Sunday morning for those in the UK.
Ring walks for the main event are likely to be at around 4am BST, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.
How to watch Pacquiao vs Barrios
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the event is being shown live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
A price for the card has not yet been set.
Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard
Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios
Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu
Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro
Brandon Figueroa vs Joet Gonzalez
Gary Russell Jr vs Hugo Castaneda
Pacquiao vs Barrios prediction
Pacquiao is one of the greatest fighters of all time but it is difficult to be optimistic about his chances here.
It is six years since his last professional win, four years since his most recent competitive bout, and he was largely unimpressive in an exhibition last year.
In his prime Pacquiao was an aggressive, front-footed fighter and incredibly quick with his hands and footwork, but that will not be the case at the age of 46.
Barrios has not yet proved he is an elite world champion and he was well beaten by Keith Thurman in 2022, who Pacquiao beat three years earlier.
But the American is the much younger man and has been far more active, and that will almost certainly prove too much of an obstacle for Pacquiao to overcome.
Barrios can be expected to be wary of any Pacquiao speed in the early rounds, but the veteran will inevitably begin to tire and it will surely become a question of whether Barrios decides to push for a stoppage or coast to a points victory.
Barrios to win by stoppage, round nine
Mario Barrios should have no problems in defending his world title
Getty Images
Pacquiao vs Barrios weigh-in
The weigh-ins for Saturday night’s event will take place on Friday. Check back in then for the results!
Pacquiao vs Barrios latest odds
Pacquiao to win on points or by decision: 9/2
Pacquiao to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 9/2
Barrios to win on points or by decision: 11/5
Barrios to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 5/4
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
