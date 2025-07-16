1
Pacquiao vs Barrios: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds

Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the boxing ring on Saturday night as he takes on WBC world champion Mario Barrios.

It is four years since Pacquiao’s last professional bout, a points defeat to Yordenis Ugas, but at the age of 46 he is now once again lacing up his gloves and stepping between the ropes.

The legendary fighter has won 12 world titles across eight weight divisions in a remarkable career. However, it is now almost exactly six years to the day since his last professional win, when he became a four-time welterweight champion after beating Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao now looks to add to that against American Barrios, who has held the WBC strap since last May when Terence Crawford was demoted to champion in recess.

Pacquiao was last seen when sharing a ring with Japanese fighter Rukiya Anpo in an exhibition at the end of last year, when his footwork appeared to be particularly slow.

Barrios made his first defence of the world title on the undercard of Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson in November and was unconvincing, with it scored a split draw.

The 30-year-old now takes a man in Pacquiao who is 16 years older than him, and who made his professional debut before he was even born.

“I’m worried for my reputation,” Pacquiao said.

“But I’m making sure that I’m not a kind of fighter like other fighters that come back but they are not showing what they did before.”

Manny Pacquiao has not won a professional fight for six years

Pacquiao vs Barrios fight date and venue

Pacquiao vs Barrios takes place on Saturday July 19, 2025 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao vs Barrios fight time and ring walks

The undercard is expected to start at around 8pm on the East Coast in the USA, which will be 1am on Sunday morning for those in the UK.


