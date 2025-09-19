Paige returns with ‘Take it back’ – South Africa’s rising pop and Amapiano sensation Paige returns with a brand-new single, Take It Back. Known for her powerful vocals and ability to seamlessly blend genres, Paige delivers yet another song that connects deeply with audiences while showcasing her signature versatility.

Take It Back is a feel-good, accordion-driven Amapiano anthem infused with soulful house textures. The track carries Paige’s hallmark vocal depth and emotional delivery, offering both a traditional and modern soundscape that is bound to resonate with fans across South Africa and beyond.

Paige’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From going viral with her isiZulu cover of Makhadzi’s Ghanama, to achieving chart success with Ngiyazifela Ngawe, she has become a household name in the South African music scene. With millions of views on YouTube, international tours, and a law degree under her belt, Paige continues to prove that she is not only a voice of her generation but also an inspiring symbol of resilience and ambition.

More About Paige

Paige is a South African Afro-pop and Amapiano singer-songwriter. She first broke into the spotlight with her viral isiZulu rendition of Makhadzi’s hit Ghanama. Born in Mabopane, raised between Brits and Mafikeng, Paige has built her career on a strong foundation. Raw talent, resilience, and a passion for music.

Her official debut came in 2021, this with producer Sdala B on Ngiyazifela Ngawe. Her deluxe project followed featuring the viral hit Ghanama (Zulu version). In just a few years, she has toured across Africa. Also topping Shazam charts, while earning millions of streams and views online.

Paige balances her music career with her academic achievements. She proudly graduated with a law degree in 2022, proving that dedication and hard work can break boundaries.

Stream ‘Take it back’ from Paige here

Connect with Paige on Instagram here