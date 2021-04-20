Pakistan cricket team management has decided to rest its senior players in the Zimbabwe Series

The Pakistan cricket team management has decided to rest its senior players in the Zimbabwe series and give the youngsters a chance to prove themselves.

Pakistan play their first T20 match of the three-match series against Zimbabwe on April 21.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been leading the country’s pace attack for several tours consistently, will be rested while fast bowler Hassan Ali will be rotated.

Sources said Wasim Junior, the entrant into the team, will likely make his T20 debut while right-arm quickie Mohammad Hasnain will be included in every match of the series.

Left-handed batsman Sharjeel Khan and youngster Danish Aziz will also be seen in action during the series while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will be rested, revealed sources.

Pakistan cricket team clear COVID-19 tests ahead of Zimbabwe series

The tour to Zimbabwe starts with the opening T20 International at Harare Sports Club on April 21.

The Pakistan cricket team began training for their T20I series against Zimbabwe on Monday afternoon after testing negative for the coronavirus, a team official had said.

The coronavirus tests were conducted on cricketers at their arrival in South Africa where the team continuously stayed in the ‘Bubble’.

All squad members of the Pakistan team tested negative at their arrival in Harare.

According to a news report published in The News on Monday, the team members that were in South Africa reached Harare from Johannesburg through a chartered flight.

“All test results that were conducted on the visiting team on arrival on Saturday in Harare have returned negative. The test results were released on Sunday,” an official who was accompanying the team had said.

The second game will be played on 23rd and the third on the 25th. The first of the two Tests will be played from April 29.

Pakistan won the ODI series against South Africa 2-1 and T20I series 3-1.