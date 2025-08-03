18
31
3
2
5
48
46
33
23
4
39
34
13
11
1
43
26
25
20
38
15
10
35
44
24
16
22
32
49
30
37
29
14
8
40
9
Joao Palhinha: Tottenham confirm loan signing of Bayern Munich midfielder

Joao Palhinha: Tottenham confirm loan signing of Bayern Munich midfielder

2025-08-03Last Updated: 2025-08-03
327 Less than a minute


The midfielder returns to the Premier League after one season in the Bundesliga


Source link

2025-08-03Last Updated: 2025-08-03
327 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Wimbledon 2023: Venus Williams beaten by Elina Svitolina in possible SW19 farewell

Wimbledon 2023: Venus Williams beaten by Elina Svitolina in possible SW19 farewell

2023-07-03
Police investigate incident between Chelsea fan and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Police investigate incident between Chelsea fan and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

2023-12-20
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal lead Williams race; Chelsea keen on £66m winger; Man United latest; Salah update

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal lead Williams race; Chelsea keen on £66m winger; Man United latest; Salah update

2025-02-13
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-11-09
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo