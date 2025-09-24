Pamela Anderson’s Before and After Photos Revealed

Born in British Columbia, Canada, Pamela Anderson achieved stardom at 22 when she appeared on a Jumbotron at a British Columbia Lions football game, wearing a Labatt’s Beer T-shirt. The brewing company quickly noticed her appeal, recruiting her as their spokesperson.

Soon after, Anderson auditioned for Playboy and graced the cover of the magazine’s October 1989 issue. Over the next 22 years, she became synonymous with the publication, posing for Playboy more than any other model in its history.

Reflecting on her experience, Anderson revealed to Us Weekly in 2018 that modeling for Playboy provided a sense of therapy after suffering from childhood sexual abuse.

“I was painfully shy as a child. As a young girl, Playboy empowered me. It really saved my life,” she shared. “I felt very trapped inside and needed to free myself. It was a breakthrough for me, and there I met artists and activists, and gentlemen. It has been a fun and wild life.”