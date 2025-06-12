Paris Jackson’s Hottest Photos Revealed

Paris dropped jaws when she wore a sheer outfit to the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The see-through gown barely preserved her modesty, with its delicate fabric still revealing her chest and flawless proportions

After her outfit earned mixed reactions, the blonde beauty clapped back at critics via Instagram Story, reminding them: “We’re all animals, we’ve all got bodies.”

Paris added: “It’s not that big of a deal, and we’ve got bigger fish to fry, alright? Let’s do something for the environment, man. Let’s do something for the planet, man. Stop freaking out about nipples, man!”

Noting she does not understand why the human body is a “driving force for such discomfort in so many people,” the hit your knees songstress pointed out: “It’s just a body, on a human, which is an animal. We look at other naked animals all the time. Don’t get uncomfortable with our bodies. It’s your body, you’ve got one, I’ve got one, we’ve all got it’s OK. There’s nothing wrong with it.”