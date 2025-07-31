Parly in turmoil as Tshabangu’s committee reshuffle sparks uproar

SIFISO MAPURANGA



Chaos gripped Zimbabwe’s Parliament on Tuesday after Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi announced sweeping changes to opposition-led Parliamentary portfolio committees, triggering a dramatic walkout by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators.

The announcement, made during a tense session of the National Assembly, followed a controversial reshuffle orchestrated by self-proclaimed interim CCC secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu. Among the most contentious moves was the removal of Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende as chairperson of the influential Public Accounts Committee, replaced by Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu. Hwende was reassigned to the Energy Portfolio Committee.

Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokeli vociferously protested the decision, demanding clarity and challenging the legitimacy of the changes.

“I rise on a point of order to seek clarity on these sudden changes,” Molokeli said, addressing the Acting Speaker.

But Gezi promptly shut him down: “I am ruling you out, Honorable Molokeli.”

A defiant Molokeli fired back, shouting, “Ahhh jambanja pahotera kani!”—a Shona expression meaning “chaos at the hotel,” used colloquially to suggest disorder. He insisted on his right to be heard, arguing:

“You cannot make your own rules! The rules of this Parliament are very clear—any Member of Parliament has the right to raise a point of order. You don’t have the right to dismiss it arbitrarily. Read the rules!”

When the Speaker refused to budge, Molokeli retorted, “Musadaro, ndini ndadaro” (“Don’t do that, I said what I said”)—before Gezi ordered him out of the chamber.

“May you leave the House, Honorable Molokeli,” she declared, prompting security to eject him.

But his removal only intensified the chaos. A mass walkout followed as CCC legislators vacated the chamber in solidarity, leaving only a handful behind, including Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai.

“ZANU PF remain alone—‘iparliament yenyu mega’,” Molokeli shouted as he exited, implying that the legislature now functioned as a one-party entity.

Charlton Hwende also challenged the reshuffle, calling it both “unprocedural” and legally questionable.

“There was no such decision by any political party. I understand there is a court challenge currently underway, which bars the person who made these changes from doing so,” Hwende said, distancing himself from the developments.

He added emphatically: “As a result, I am not going to be part of any decision that violates a court paper. I decline the nomination because I am not going to be part of this chaos.”

Attempting to cut him off, Speaker Gezi interjected, telling Hwende he was out of order. But the MP held his ground.

“I am not out of order. I will not allow this Parliament to violate a court order. I will not be complicit in this,” he said.

Despite the storm, newly appointed Public Accounts Committee chairperson Caston Matewu struck a conciliatory tone.

“Obviously this caught me by surprise—I’m not the appointing authority. I’ve just been appointed as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Portfolio Committee, but it’s an important committee, one I’ve served on since 2018,” Matewu said.

He pledged to use the role to hold the government accountable for the use of public funds.

“I look forward to ensuring that those who receive public funds account for them. Parliament must ensure all state expenditures are properly accounted for,” Matewu added.

While he said he had been “very happy with the Media Portfolio,” he acknowledged the weight of the new role.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge that has been bestowed upon me,” he said.

