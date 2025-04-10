Pauline flies Zim flag with grace and grit

PATIENCE MUSA

When Pauline Deborah Marere walked into the ZiFM Stereo studio for Backstage last Monday evening, there was a quiet certainty about her — the kind that only comes from years of pushing through boundaries, one stage at a time.

Fresh from being crowned Miss Supranational Zimbabwe 2025, she’s preparing to represent the country in Poland this June, and her story is far more than tiaras and sashes. It’s one of grit, grace, and undeniable purpose.

Pauline’s pageant journey didn’t begin on a glamorous runway. It started in South Africa, where she was raised by her mom and dad and where she first entered the world of modelling and beauty contests. But being Zimbabwean in a foreign land came with its own share of prejudice. “There was segregation,” she shared during the interview. “I was often seen as the outsider — not good enough, not South African enough. That stung. But it also pushed me. I had to stay strong and prove to myself that I deserved a seat at the table.”

And prove herself she did. Over the years, Pauline has collected an impressive number of crowns: Miss Supranational Zimbabwe, Miss Africa continent 2018, Miss pan Africa 2019, Miss Environment Zimbabwe, Miss Environment international 2023 2nd runner up, Miss Culture international 1st runner up, Miss Heritage Zimbabwe, Miss culture Zimbabwe, Miss Tourism Mash west and now, Miss Supranational Zimbabwe. But with every win, she’s carried more than just the weight of a crown — she’s carried responsibility.

“What most people don’t understand is that pageantry is a platform — not just a show,” she said. “It’s not about looks. It’s about leadership, charity work, personal growth, and representing your country with honour.”

Her actions speak just as loudly as her words. After winning Miss Africa Continent, Pauline took a portion of her prize money and donated educational supplies to prisoners. “I’ve always believed in second chances,” she explained. “There’s a human being behind every mistake. And if they have the right tools — even something as simple as books — they can turn things around.”

As Miss Environment Zimbabwe, she also launched the “Catch Them Young” campaign — a drive to educate schoolchildren about climate change and environmental protection. “Kids are powerful,” she smiled. “If we can get them to understand the importance of the environment early, they grow up into conscious adults. That’s how we create lasting change.”

But her path hasn’t been easy. Preparing for a global competition like Miss Supranational takes mental and emotional discipline. A week before any major pageant, Pauline takes a deliberate step back from the noise of the world. “I usually just switch off from everybody,” she said. “I focus on myself, I centre myself, I make sure I’m in the right headspace.”

She’s learned that the emotional landscape of international pageant camps can be intense. “You’re surrounded by different people, from different cultures and with different energy levels. Some are lovely, others… not so much. It’s easy to get irritated or feel out of place. And one wrong move — even just a verbal misunderstanding or a physical altercation — can get you disqualified. So I’ve mastered the art of staying away from mean energy. I keep my peace. I stay focused.”

That maturity is something Pauline carries with ease. But behind the grace and polish lies a deep frustration — one that many local queens silently carry. “One of the hardest things has been trying to get Zimbabwean corporates to understand the value of sponsoring beauty queens,” she said candidly. “We’re not just pretty girls walking on a stage. We are ambassadors. We carry our flag into rooms the average person doesn’t get into. We tell our country’s story — and we tell it well.”

She’s not wrong. Through her presence on global stages, Pauline has challenged stereotypes, shifted perceptions, and proven that Zimbabwean women can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. And she does it all with humility and heart.

As June draws closer, Pauline continues to prepare — mentally, physically, and emotionally. She’s working on her wardrobe, fine-tuning her walk, and building the stamina to carry the weight of a nation’s pride. But more than anything, she’s thinking about the message she wants to send.

“I want young girls in Zimbabwe — whether in the city or deep in the rural areas — to look at me and believe that they can rise too,” she said. “That they’re enough. That they matter. That they don’t need to be born in the ‘right’ country or come from the ‘right’ background to dream big.”

With her strength, elegance, and unwavering dedication, Pauline Marere isn’t just preparing for a pageant — she’s preparing to make history. And Zimbabwe is right behind her.

