49
48
15
18
25
40
26
21
44
32
38
24
4
22
39
45
1
30
3
7
33
5
11
9
29
34
23
47
43
2
16
13
10
46
20
37
14
35
8
31
50

Pep Guardiola confirms Kevin De Bruyne ‘out for a while’ as Man City suffer huge injury blow

147 1 minute read


A hamstring injury picked up in the Champions League final in June kept De Bruyne out of City’s pre-season preparations, with the Belgian only returning to feature off the bench against Arsenal in the Community Shield a week ago.


Source link

147 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe told to leave PSG amid Arsenal links; Chelsea learn Caicedo fee; Onana to Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe told to leave PSG amid Arsenal links; Chelsea learn Caicedo fee; Onana to Man Utd

England squad confirmed: Raheem Sterling dropped, Eberechi Eze earns first call-up as Ben White excluded again

England squad confirmed: Raheem Sterling dropped, Eberechi Eze earns first call-up as Ben White excluded again

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Man City Juggernaut Marches On As They Go Ten Clear, Burnley, Fulham End All Square

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo