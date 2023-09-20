50
44
5
39
14
24
32
46
1
8
49
38
7
25
20
23
26
40
3
31
43
37
35
34
30
10
45
22
2
21
48
4
29
9
15
11
33
13
16
18
47

Ivan Perisic injury: Tottenham winger out for season after damaging ACL in training

142 1 minute read


T

ottenham‘s versatile winger Ivan Perisic has been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Spurs have confirmed that Perisic, 34, picked up the injury during “non-contact training” and will undergo surgery before spending a number of months on the sidelines.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Spence vs Crawford: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Spence vs Crawford: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Israel vs England U21 LIVE! Euro 2023 semi-final result, match stream, latest updates today

Israel vs England U21 LIVE! Euro 2023 semi-final result, match stream, latest updates today

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Rohit Sharma Leads The Way As India Make Good Start In Second Test Vs England

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo