PH Raw X And Riky Rick Finally Drop Visuals For ‘Caught Up’. PH Raw X is easily one of South Africa’s best and most consistent producers. He has worked with a number of award winning SA rappers including AKA, Khuli Chana and Sho Madjozi. After being behind the success of plenty of smash hit singles, he released a solo album in 2020.

PH Raw X took to twitter to announce the release of his new music video for his track Caught Up featuring Riky Rick. Caught Up is from PH’s 2020 album release SENSE EXPERIENCE & EKEYOTO. In announcing the release of the music video, he mentioned that it’s weird how he gets more support from the new wave that from his peers but he still appreciates the love.

His tweet read, “I get more support from the “new wave” than i do my peers….weird but appreciated. “CAUGHTUP” ft. Riky Rick VIDEO OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE“.

I get more support from the “new wave” than i do my peers….weird but appreciated. “CAUGHTUP” ft. @rikyrickworld VIDEO OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE https://t.co/VFoE9CX9oA — GroovyP (@pH_rawX) March 23, 2021

The Caught Up music video was directed by Nate Thomas who has directed videos for Cassper Nyovest, Da L.E.S and Tshego.

This is PH’s fourth music video release from his SENSE EXPERIENCE & EKEYOTO album. He has already released the music videos for Ibebellinho featuring Sho Madjozi, and KUXOTAWENA featuring Berita. He started 2021 off by dropping the video for DANCEAPPETITE showing off the streets of Johannesburg CBD. The music video for DANCEAPPETITE has already been viewed over 150 000 times and is doing well on YouTube.

pH took his album in a diverse direction and featured a number of artists including J Molley and Una Rams.

He explained that he wanted to get everything he has understood and learnt through music to create something new in the form of his album. He also wanted to create something that people could resonate with and bring back a sound people were used too.

Check out the music video for Caught Up here:

