Phindile Gwala allegedly attacked young woman at a night club

Actress Phindile Gwala has been called out by a woman who says she was attacked by the star at Cubana night club.

In a lengthy story shared on social media, the woman narrated the ill treatment received from the Muvhango star.

According to Zalebs, “A girl who was also at Cubana says she was standing out side the club about to go home and was busy taking videos of herself while waiting for her ride, Phindi assumed the girl was actually taking videos of her. Phindi allegedly shouted to her friend “there is another one”, they descended upon the girl, took her phone, deleted the videos and scratched the girl’s face.”

However, Phindile is yet to react to the report.